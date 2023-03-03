Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Australia: Aussies bounce back in style with crushing nine-wicket win in Indore

Australia chased down the 76-run target set by India within the morning session on Day 3, qualifying for the World Test Championship final in the process.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne celebrate after guiding Australia to a nine-wicket victory on Day 3 of the third Test in Indore. Sportzpics
India’s Cheteshwar Pujara is clean bowled by Nathan Lyon on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore. AP
Matthew Kuhnemann played a key role in bundling India out for just 109 on Day 1 with a haul of 5/16, his maiden Test five-for. Sportzpics
Ravindra Jadeja grabbed all four wickets that fell on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore. Sportzpics
The surface at the Holkar Stadium looked quite worn out, almost like a Day 5 surface, ahead of start of play on Day 2. Sportzpics
Peter Handscomb, donning a floppy white, bats on Day 2 of the third Test. Sportzpics
Umesh Yadav sends Mitchell Starc’s off stump on a cartwheel on Day 2 of the third Test. Sportzpics
Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat after completing a hard-fought half-century on Day 2 at Indore. Sportzpics
Nathan Lyon was India’s wrecker-in-chief in their second innings with a haul of 8/64, his second eight-for on Indian soil, on Day 2 at Indore. Sportzpics
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after getting Usman Khawaja caught-behind off the second ball of Australia’s 76-run chase on Day 3 at Indore. Sportzpics

Updated Date: March 03, 2023 12:35:56 IST

