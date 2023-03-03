Australia chased down the 76-run target set by India within the morning session on Day 3, qualifying for the World Test Championship final in the process.
Dinesh Karthik, on commentary duties for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, makes most of the free time due to early finish of the Delhi Test and sets the DY Patil T20 tournament on fire.
Axar Patel once again came to India's rescue, dishing out a defiant 74 on Day 2 of the second Test in Delhi to bridge the gap with Australia's first innings total.