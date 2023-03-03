India vs Australia: Aussies bounce back in style with crushing nine-wicket win in Indore

Australia chased down the 76-run target set by India within the morning session on Day 3, qualifying for the World Test Championship final in the process.

FirstCricket Staff

March 3rd, 2023

12:35:56 IST

