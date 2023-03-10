Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 2 Updates: India look to arrest Aussie momentum

IND vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score: India will look for quick wickets on Day 2 of the fourth Test as they look to keep their World Test Championship final hopes alive.

File image of Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma at the toss in Indore. Sportzpics

India Vs Australia At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09 March, 2023

09 March, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

255/4 (90.0 ov)

4th Test
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
09:04 (IST)

Watch: How Mohammed Shami literally sent the stumps flying! 

IND vs AUS LIVE 

09:04 (IST)
08:53 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE 

Usman Khawaja had carried drinks on previous tours of India but has been in fine form in the current series - scoring a ton in the fourth Test. He is currently the top run-scorer (257) in the series, and expressed happiness on getting the ton. “I don’t think I have ever smiled so much on getting a century, there was emotion in it. I have done two (Test) tours of India before (2013 and 2017). Carried the drinks for eight Test matches before I got a chance here,” Khawaja said after the day's play on Thursday. Read more on that here

08:53 (IST)
08:43 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE 

Day 1 of the fourth India-Australia Test saw a gripping contest between bat and ball as the visitors, riding high on Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 104, posted 255/4 at close. Sahil Malhotra recaps proceedings from the opening day's play in Ahmedabad. 

08:43 (IST)
08:23 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. After opting to bat first, Australia rode on Usman Khawaja's century to post 255/4 at stumps on Day 1, and the hosts will be looking for quick wickets to hamper visitors' momentum. Stay tuned for more updates. 

08:23 (IST)
Highlights

title-img

Day 1 report: Usman Khawaja struck Australia’s first century of the series to edge India on a grinding first day Thursday of the fourth test. Australia was in no hurry and fought hard in amassing 255-4 by stumps with Khawaja batting through the entire day to finish unbeaten on 104 runs. He faced 251 balls. Cameron Green was also unbeaten on 49.

India took two wickets before lunch and two after tea.

Khawaja and Steve Smith led Australia through lunch at 75-2, in front of the countries’ Prime Ministers — Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese — and through tea at 149-2.

Through the afternoon, the first wicket-less session in the four-match series, Khawaja crossed 50 for the third time this series, off 146 balls.

His partnership with Smith ended after a shared 79 runs when Smith played on against spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Smith scored 38 off 135 balls.

Pacer Mohammed Shami bowled Peter Handscomb on 17 at 191-4, but Green regained the momentum for Australia by attacking the Indians.

Green hit eight boundaries in racing to 49 in a stand of 85 with the patient Khawaja.

Khawaja plodded safely to his 14th Test hundred off 246 balls, bringing up the milestone in the day’s last over when he flicked Shami to deep square for his 15th boundary.

He’s the first batter to bat through a day in a Test in India since Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal in 2017. Khawaja toured India twice previously without playing a Test, and has been making up for lost chances on this tour.

“There was a lot of emotion in that innings,” Khawaja said. “It was a mental battle more than anything else. It has been a long journey (to score runs in India). As an Australian you always want to score runs here. It’s a special feeling.”

Green’s combative attitude against the second new ball helped Australia reap 54 runs off the last nine overs of the day.

The day made an unusual start when Modi and Albanese arrived to mark 75 years of cricket between the countries. Owing to security concerns, the players couldn’t make use of the ground for their morning warmups, but both prime ministers joined the teams on the field for the anthems.

The lack of a warmup seemed to be reflected in the India pacers’ performance. Shami and Umesh Yadav looked rusty after being made to bowl first. Openers Khawaja and Travis Head (32) took advantage and added 61 runs for the first wicket. Shami bowled Marnus Labuschagne for 3 at 72-2. But Khawaja and Smith laid the foundation for Australia’s good start at Motera. India has an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. It won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, while Australia won the third in Indore.

With inputs from The Associated Press

