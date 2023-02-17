Australia have put up a much better fight so far in Delhi than what they managed across three days in Nagpur, after winning the toss and choosing to bat on the opening day of the second Test against India.

The visiting team had been thoroughly outperformed at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, where they managed to score 268 runs in two outings. For a change, though, the Pat Cummins-led side ended up scoring nearly as many runs in a single innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, thanks to vital contributions from opener Usman Khawaja as well as Peter Handscomb.

India skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy KL Rahul ensured the hosts suffered no hiccups in the nine overs that they batted after bowling the visiting team out, and will hope to convert the sedate start into a big opening stand on the second day of the Test.

As our coverage of the opening day comes to an end, we take a look at some of the key developments from the day’s play:

Special moment for Pujara

The day began with a special felicitation ceremony for Cheteshwar Pujara, who on Friday became only the 13th Indian cricketer to appear in 100 or more Tests.

The senior Indian batter received a special cap from Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and also was presented with plaques from BCCI secretary Jay Shah and DDCA president Rohan Jaitley at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the start of the second Test.

“Welcome to the 100th Test club, and I wish and pray you that you become the first Indian to score a big hundred in your 100th Test and lay the foundation for yet another win in Delhi,” Gavaskar said during the ceremony.

Khawaja and Handscomb’s resistance

Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb displayed the kind of grit and application that was missing from the Australian batters in Nagpur, both scoring half-centuries and helping Australia go past the 250-mark in the process.

Khawaja was responsible for getting the Aussies off to a solid start, forging a 50-run opening stand with David Warner followed by a 41-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne as the Aussies fancied going past 300 at 91/1. Khawaja would forge another valuable partnership with Handscomb, adding 59 for the fifth wicket, before getting dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja, missing out on his century by 19 runs.

Handscomb would fight on and ensure the team got past 200, remaining unbeaten on 72 in the end.

Milestones for Ashwin and Jadeja

It was also a day a milestones for senior Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom collected three wickets each during the course of the opening day.

While Jadeja, who was awarded the Player of the Match in Nagpur for his all-round display, achieved the unique double of 250 wickets and 2,500 runs in the Test format, achieving the milestone by getting rid of Khawaja.

Ashwin, who took eight wickets in the Nagpur Test, completed 100 Test wickets against Australia when he had Alex Carey caught by Virat Kohli for a five-ball duck.

Rahul grabs a screamer

Perhaps the standout moment of the day, at least from the Indian perspective, was KL Rahul pulling off a screamer to deny Khawaja what would have been his first Test hundred against the Indians.

Khawaja, who was well set on 81 at the time and had brought Australia back on their feet with a solid partnership with Handscomb, tried to reverse-sweep Jadeja, but ended up hitting it in the arc of Rahul. The India vice-captain however, still had to put in the effort of a lifetime in order to complete the catch.

Jadeja would have been especially thankful to Rahul for that effort, as that wicket turned out to be his 250th in the format.

