India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara receives special cap from Sunil Gavaskar in 100th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010 where he scored 4 and 72 runs in a winning effort.

Sunil Gavaskar presents Cheteshwar Pujara with his 100th Test cap ahead of second India vs Australia Test in New Delhi. SPORTZPICS for BCCI

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara was presented with a special cap to commemorate his 100th Test match at New Delhi on Friday. The Indian batter was handed the cap which had ‘100’ written on it by legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Pujara, 35, was also presented with plaques by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley ahead of the second Test between India and Australia.

Pujara is the 13th Indian player to reach the 100 matches milestone in Tests. Others on this list are Sachin Tendulkar (200), Rahul Dravid (163), VVS Laxman (134), Anil Kumble (132), Kapil Dev (131), Sunil Gavaskar (125), Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sourav Ganguly (113), Virat Kohli (106*), Ishant Sharma (105), Harbhajan Singh (103), Virendra Sehwag (103).

“Each and every player has different style. What I have learnt in all these years is to stick to your strengths and you need to back that and I have added few shots to my game in last couple of years and continuing to grow as a cricketer,” he said on the eve of the second Australia Test.

Also Read | Pranayam powering Cheteshwar Pujara to fight outer noise

Pujara made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010 where he scored 4 and 72 runs in a winning effort. He took over Rahul Dravid’s spot in the Test lineup after ‘The Wall’s’ retirement.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Cheteshwar Pujara during the 2nd test match between India vs Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. SPORTZPICS for BCCI

“The 72 versus Australia on debut. May be I wouldn’t have played Tests if I wouldn’t have scored those runs. The second innings hundred at Johannesburg in 2014, my first century outside the sub-continent,” he recalled as his memorable knocks.

“The 92 at Chinnaswamy against Australia in 2017, the 123 at Adelaide in 2018-19 series and 56 at Gabba, when I was hit multiple times on the body,” he added.

DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of second India vs Australia Test in Delhi. SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Pujara has scored 7,021 runs in 99 Tests for the Indian cricket team, averaging 44.15 runs per game with 19 hundreds and 34 fifties with a best of 206 not out against England at Ahmedabad in 2012.

The Saurashtra batter sits seventh in India’a all–time list of players with most hundreds – only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Azharuddin.

Updated Date: February 17, 2023 10:16:11 IST

