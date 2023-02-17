Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja brings up 250 wickets and 2500 Test runs milestone

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja brings up 250 wickets and 2500 Test runs milestone

Ravindra Jadeja, 34, is the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and fellow spinner R Ashwin to the dual statistic milestone.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of Usman Khawaja on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia. SPORTZPICS for BCCI

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja brought up a milestone moment for himself at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. With the wicket of Usman Khawaja, Jadeja brought up his 250th Test wicket.

In so doing, Jadeja became the fastest Indian and second fastest overall to the pairing of 250 Test wickets and 2500-plus Test runs. The all-rounder is playing his 62nd Test match. The only one to play fewer Tests for the milestone was Ian Botham who needed 55 Test matches.

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Live

The 34-year-old is the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and fellow spinner R Ashwin to the dual statistic milestone. Overall, he is the 14th to the record of 250 Test wickets and 2500+ Test runs.

The milestone came about in the 46th over of the Australian inning when KL Rahul took a one-handed stunner at point. Khawaja reverse swept the tossed up delivery and met it cleanly. But it was plucked out of the air by a flying KL Rahul who held on to complete a one-handed catch.


Coming into the second Test match between India and Australia, Jadeja had scored 2593 runs at an average of 37.04 with three centuries and 18 fifties. On the bowling front, ‘Jaddu’ was on 249 wickets with best figures of 10/154 at an average of 24.34. He has also taken 11 five-wicket hauls including one in the first Test in Nagpur.

Jadeja, on the comeback trail after undergoing surgery last year, was the Player of the Match in Nagpur where he scored crucial 70 runs and took seven wickets.

Fewest Tests to 2500 runs + 250 wickets

55 Ian Botham

62 Ravindra Jadeja *

64 Imran Khan

65 Kapil Dev

70 Richard Hadlee

Updated Date: February 17, 2023 14:21:42 IST

Tags:

