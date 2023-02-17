New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin took his 100th Test wicket against Australia when he dismissed Alex Carey for nought on Friday. The milestone came on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia, named the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after two legends from both teams, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Ashwin took the wicket an over after Ravindra Jadeja brought up a milestone of his own. ‘Jaddu’ became the fastest Indian to 2500-plus Test runs and 250 Test wickets.

36-year-old India off-spinner Ashwin brought about the milestone in the 47th over of the Australian innings when Carey handed a simple catch at slips to Virat Kohli. It resulted in the sixth wicket for the visiting Australia who had earlier won the toss and decided to bat.

Another day at office and another milestone for @ashwinravi99 👏👏 Do you reckon Australia is his favourite opponent?#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Oxohqv9HQi — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023

Ashwin’s 100 Test wickets against Australia are still not the most for an Indian bowler. That honour belongs to Anil Kumble who took 111 wickets versus the Aussies.

Australia went into the Tea break at 199/6 with Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins occupying the crease. They trail the four-match series 1-0 having lost the opener in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs.

Most Test wickets for India vs an opposition

111 A Kumble vs Australia

100 R Ashwin vs Australia *

99 Kapil Dev vs Pakistan

95 BS Chandrasekhar vs England

95 Harbhajan vs Australia

