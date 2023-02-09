Nagpur: Ravindra Jadeja made a sensational comeback to international cricket with a five-wicket haul as he spun a web around the Australian batting lineup on Day 1 of the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja was too good for the Australian batters as they were bundled out for just 177 on the first day. Before the Nagpur Test, Jadeja last played for India at the Asia Cup where he sustained a knee injury and was out of action for nearly five months.

On a day of euphoria for Jadeja and Team India, the Australian media found a way to target Jadeja. They accused him of alleged foul play based on a short video clip shared on social media. The claim was further fueled by former skipper Tim Paine and England’s Michael Vaughan. Fox Cricket claimed Ravindra Jadeja was applying a foreign substance on his bowling finger suggesting ball tampering.

Cricketnext, meanwhile, has learned that the ‘substance’ was an ointment for his sore finger. The 34-year-old, out of action for a length period, is taking small steps back to international cricket. Jadeja bowled 22 over on day one.

The Australian duo of Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb were at the crease with the visitors at 120/5, when Jadeja came to bowl his 16th over. The left-arm spinner had already taken three wickets, giving away 30 runs.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, Jadeja, as the Australian media have alleged, took something from the hands of one of his teammates.

Former Australian skipper Paine added fuel to the fire by tweeting “interesting”.

Interesting — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) February 9, 2023

Michael Vaughan, too, lapped on and questioned what Jadeja applied to his finger.

“What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this,” tweeted Vaughan.

What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this … #INDvsAUS https://t.co/NBPCjFmq3w — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Jadeja finished his spell with figures of 5/47 as Australia were restricted to a total of 177 and India finished the day at 77/1, with Rohit Sharma scoring a half-century.

This isn’t the first time controversy has erupted from the Australian media. Earlier they had labelled Nagpur’s pitch as ‘doctored’ for a couple of dry patches. They also questioned the DRS technology after Usman Khawaja was given out leg before in the second over.

