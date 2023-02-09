Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja rattles Aussies with three quick wickets on Test comeback; watch

Ravindra Jadeja made a successful return to the international arena, taking three quick wickets to leave Australia in a spot of bother.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Sportzpics

Ravindra Jadeja celebrated his return to international cricket with three quick wickets at the start of the second session on Day 1 of the India vs Australia Nagpur Test on Thursday. After recovering from early strikes, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were building a solid partnership for Australia with some brilliant batting against spinners, but Jadeja broke the 82-run stand to clinch his first wicket of the match.

IND vs AUS: 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE

He flighted the ball which turned away to outfox Labuschagne on 49 as the keeper KS Bharat removed the bails to cause a stumping dismissal.

In the same over, Jadeja dismissed Matt Renshaw LBW for a duck. The ball again turned from the middle to beat Renshaw’s bat as he attempted a flick.

Jadeja finished the over as wicket-maiden and had an opportunity to take a hat-trick in the next over but Peter Handscomb managed to avert the danger.

IND vs AUS: Bowlers give India fiery start

A few overs later, Jadeja bowled a beauty to get rid of the dangerous Steve Smith. The Australian batter attempted a forward defence thinking the ball will turn but it went straight through the gap to disturb the stumps. With Smith getting out on 37, Australia have lost half of their batters.

Jadeja is returning to international cricket after a long break. He last played for India in August 2022 before having knee surgery in September which kept him out of action for a while.

Updated Date: February 09, 2023 13:18:40 IST

