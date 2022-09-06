Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful knee surgery; to start 'rehab soon'

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja underwent successful surgery on his knee on Tuesday, the 33-year-old all-rounder confirmed through a social media post.

Jadeja had to opt out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after the group stages after his prolonged knee injury aggravated. He was subsequently out of the T20 World Cup later in Australia after surgery was deemed imminent.

Jadeja took to Instagram to reveal the news while thanking BCCI, Team India staff, and fans for their continuous support. The southpaw also added that the rehab will start soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@ravindra.jadeja)

“The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” Jadeja wrote while sharing his photo in crutches from the hospital.

Jadeja was a key performer during the continental tournament as he scored a match-winning 29-ball 35 against Pakistan after being promoted to No. 4.

In a comfortable win against Hong Kong, he proved economical by giving away just 15 runs in four overs while picking a wicket.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.