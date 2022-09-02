Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Asia Cup 2022: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out, Axar Patel to replace the all-rounder

After Ravindra Jadeja's injury, Axar Patel who was earlier named as one of the standbys for the squad will join the team in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2022: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out, Axar Patel to replace the all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja stitched an important stand with Hardik Pandya during the clash against Pakistan. AP

Ace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup after sustaining a right knee injury.

In a bid to have a like-for-like replacement, the BCCI All-India senior selection committee has named Axar Patel as Jadeja’s replacement.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team,” the BCCI press release stated.

Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and now will join the team in Dubai soon.

Jadeja was pivotal in the match against Pakistan ending as the joint highest run-scorer with 35 runs. Jadeja proved his worth as an all-rounder and picked up a wicket and also inculcated a direct hit run-out against Hong Kong.

India is scheduled to play on 4 September, and Pakistan is highly anticipated to be the opponent for Sunday’s match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 02, 2022 17:27:28 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Asia Cup 2022: India won’t take Hong Kong lightly, says Ravindra Jadeja
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: India won’t take Hong Kong lightly, says Ravindra Jadeja

India and Hong Kong will square off in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Asia Cup 2022: India’s multi-faceted bowling covers all bases
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: India’s multi-faceted bowling covers all bases

India's bowling attack for 2022 edition of Asia Cup has the right blend of spin and seam. It will be interesting to see who the Men in Blue play as the squad will definitely give a happy headache to the management.

Asia Cup: India's highest wicket takers in the continental tournament
First Cricket News

Asia Cup: India's highest wicket takers in the continental tournament

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, take a look at the top five wicket-takers for India at the continental event.