Indian team will be aiming to lock in the last couple of available slots in their England-bound World Cup squad, when they square off with familiar foes Australia in a limited overs series starting with the first T20I on Sunday.

The seven-match series comprising two T20 Internationals and five ODIs against a struggling Australian side, will be India's last international assignment before the mega event starting 30 May in England and Wales.

With all but two places sealed, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri will also treat these two T20Is as an extended audition for the World Cup hopefuls, who are still on the waiting list.

Here's everything you need to know about the first T20I between India and Australia:

When will India vs Australia fixture take place?

The first T20I between India and Australia will take place on 24 February, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The first T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time does the match begin?

The first T20I between India and Australia will begin at 7 pm IST with the toss to take place at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.