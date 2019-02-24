Hello and welcome to the coverage of the the first T20I between India and Australia of two-match series. Both teams will play with an aim to certain the remaining spots in their World Cup squad. The T20I series will be followed by the five-match ODI series, starting 2 March.

Have a look at what both teams have at their helm:

Goes without saying that these matches will serve as warm-ups for the World Cup and also the teams last chance to experiment.

Majority of the Australian players have been participating in the Big Bash that finished only seven days ago. To be exact, nine of Australia's 15-player squad played at least 11 Big Bash games, with six players featuring in the dramatic final last Sunday. On the other side of the coin, the Indian players have been cooling their heels after elongated tours of Australia and New Zealand. Read more from Gaurav Joshi in his preview of the 1st T20I.

India captain Virat Kohli had a message for all his World Cup bound teammates. "They have to make sure that their games don't go (drift) too much away from the one-day mould of things," Kohli said. Read the full article here ,

Australian captain Aaron Finch on Saturday said the limited-overs series against India would give the youngsters a perfect opportunity to stake a claim for two World Cup spots with the suspended duo of Steve Smith and David Warner racing against time to recover from injuries. Read the full article here .

It will be interesting to see the home team management’s choice of leg-spinner in the two games. Would it find a berth in the XI for Mayank Markande ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal, who can do with some international game time before the World Cup? Or would it play both and challenge the Australians with eight overs of wrist spin?

The other tricky choice that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri combine will face is having to pick either Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant as a specialist batsman? With Dinesh Karthik not included in the squad for one-day series, it is likely that left-handed Rishabh Pant will continue to get a place in the XI so that his preparation for the World Cup is on track.

The visiting team will look towards captain Aaron Finch to secure a turnaround in his own form. In these 14 games, he has made a mere 152 runs, including 69 in the eight T20 internationals. If David Warner and Steve Smith were available to the Australians, Finch would have been sent to the domestic circuit, but he has the unenviable task of finding form and galvanising the team.

Just In: Mayank Markande all set to make his T20I debut for India, BCCI informed .

Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik at Pitch report : There is a little turn on the pitch. Patches are there and cracks are there. Pitch will help spinners and India might play maybe two or three spinners. Team winning the toss would want to bat first here.

Australia have won only three T20Is out of their last 10 while India have lost only three T20Is out of their last 10.

India vs Australia 2019, 1st T20I Latest Match Updates: Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik at Pitch report: There is a little turn on the pitch. Patches are there and cracks are there. Pitch will help spinners and India might play maybe two or three spinners. Team winning the toss would want to bat first here.

The first India vs Australia T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first T20I between India and Australia.

Preview, 1st T20I: Cementing spots in their World Cup squad will top the agenda for Indians and Australians alike when their limited-over series starts with the first Twenty20 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Virat Kohli returns to lead the hosts in their final rubber before this year’s 50-over showpiece with two T20s followed by a five-match one day international series.

While India will be busy with the annual Indian Premier League T20 tournament before heading to the World Cup in England, the defending 50-over world champions will have another opportunity to hone their skills against Pakistan next month.

For Kohli, who led India to their first test series victory in Australia but skipped the second half of the New Zealand tour, the series will be the last chance to identify the batsman to fill a middle order spot in an otherwise settled side.

There is not much ambiguity in their pace bowling options while the successful spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are set to travel to England, where the twice champions begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Kuldeep has, however, been rested for the T20 leg against Australia while all-rounder Hardik Panya, a key cog in India’s scheme of things at the World Cup, has been ruled out of the entire series with lower back stiffness.

That has presented an opportunity for spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to make a final audition after being initially overlooked.

The touring side are yet to nail down captain Aaron Finch’s partner at the top of the batting order, even if it is a spot that David Warner is likely to fill at the World Cup once his ball-tampering ban expires.

They have multiple options in vice captain Alex Carey, D’Arcy Short and Usman Khawaja and a good performance in the shortest format would do a player’s hopes of opening in the one-day side no harm.

Australia’s players have arrived in India after their involvement in the Big Bash League and Carey, who keeps wickets for Australia, believes that could be an advantage.

“The guys have had their Big Bash campaign just finished and they’re in T20 mode so we’ll hit the two T20s and then get stuck into the five one-dayers,” Carey told reporters ahead of the first T20.

“The confidence is up for all the players and we’re really excited now to get playing, get stuck into the Indians.”

With inputs from Reuters