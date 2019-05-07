The West Indies cricket board has named opening batsman Chris Gayle as the deputy to skipper Jason Holder for the 50-over World Cup, which begins at the end of this month in England and Wales.
Chris Gayle to retire from ODI cricket after World Cup. AFP
Former captain Gayle, 39, will be playing in his fifth World Cup and has amassed over 10,000 runs in 289 one-day internationals for the Caribbean side.
“As a senior player it is my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team,” Gayle said in a statement from Cricket West Indies.
“This will probably be the biggest World Cup, so there will be great expectations and I know we’ll do very well for the people of the West Indies.”
Wicketkeeper batsman Shai Hope, who has played 50 ODIs with five centuries to his name, was named the vice captain for the ongoing tri-series in Ireland, which also features Bangladesh.
West Indies, champions in 1975 and 1979, start their World Cup campaign on 31 May when they take on Pakistan in Nottingham.
May 07, 2019 14:49:01 IST
