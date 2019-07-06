India have marched into their third consecutive World Cup semi-final with a game in their hand. While Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form in this World Cup, another reason for India's successful run is the stellar form of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Bumrah has been consistent with his trademark yorkers, particularly in the death overs, and Shami has bowled well in the first Powerplay.

Australia's fast bowling legend Brett Lee, who is also a Select Dugout expert, has deconstructed their bowling techniques in this revealing video.

"What we have a look at first and foremost is where the back foot lands," Lee said.

"Now we know that Jasprit Bumrah on the right is predominantly what they call a frontal bowler whereas when we look at Mohammed Shami his foot is going more on what we call a 45 degree angle which is fine, there's no right or wrong rule you can be solid on front on a 45 as we see there. Now when we advance, in this next clip, what you can see is the way that they pull down that front arm and the way that they brace himself. When we see here straight away, that Mohammed Shami, let's have a look at the way his arms are, like a pole dancer. He has a snap from there and to get that pace, whereas when we look at Jasprit Bumrah, he's already there. That front arm is already there and it's down nice and straight."

"His action and where his leg lands, you see all these different bends through his front foot. I'll do it in a different color so we can get a nice indication of where it goes through. This bends everywhere as we have a look. Once again, a Bumrah - He's got that lovely brace front leg. The other thing that you cannot get to is the head position falling away there from Mohammed Shami and Bumrah has got a nice front head. And what I mean by that he is leaning forward watching where the ball is about to go and gets that really nice rhythm of bowling with that arm," Lee, a multiple World Cup winner, added.

"I want to just explain that, you know, you might think heavy balls fast with the bright side leg. Now if Mohammed Shami could somehow just find a way to get that leg a little bit straighter as we see once again with Bumrah with a beautiful brace front leg. I think it can be five and 10 yards quicker and could ball well over 150. It's doing the business right now, works for him but just a little bit of an indication on how actions can help you ball fast and also stop you from getting injured."

