|West Indies
|Zimbabwe
|447/6 (143.0 ov) - R/R 3.13
|114/3 (41.4 ov) - R/R 2.74
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Innocent Kaia
|Batting
|59
|115
|9
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Roston Chase
|3
|0
|10
|0
|Kraigg Brathwaite
|0.4
|0
|5
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 114/3 (41.4)
|
30 (30) R/R: 3.05
Innocent Kaia 17(27)
Craig Ervine (C) 13(32)
|
Craig Ervine (C) 13(32) S.R (40.62)
b Kraigg Brathwaite
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Score: Follow live updates and match commentary from Day 3 of ZIM vs WI 1st Test.
Day 2 report: Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul started the second day in their 50s and finished it with centuries as West Indies advanced to 221-0 against Zimbabwe in the first test with rain again limiting play.
Only 38 overs were bowled Sunday as the visitors resumed their first innings on 112-0 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Brathwaite (116 not out) and Chanderpaul (101 not out) each resumed on 55 and reached their tons with relative ease.
Brathwaite brought up his hundred with a shot down to third man. It was his 12th test ton.
“Kraigg is a guy who values his wicket, he doesn’t give it away,” Chanderpaul said.
Zimbabwe spin bowler Wellington Masakadza (0-30) said his side is still in the game, despite the challenging bowling conditions after West Indies chose to bat first on Saturday.
“It’s always difficult to bowl first in Bulawayo, but we will get better tomorrow,” Masakadza said. “I thought we bowled well, same as yesterday. We just weren’t lucky enough, we missed outside edge, and balls falling short. But we didn’t let them get away, which is a big positive in test cricket.”
Both games of the two-match series will be in Bulawayo.
The West Indies lost 2-0 in Australia in its last series in December and interim coach Andre Coley is in charge of the team for the first time. Zimbabwe hasn’t played test cricket in 18 months since losing a one-off match at home to Bangladesh.
With AP inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Cricket Australia spoke in support of Ashleigh Gardner after the cricketer slammed the decision to schedule a game on 26 January.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced its new senior and junior men’s selection committees
Ireland will play three one-day internationals, three Twenty20 internationals and one Test on April 4-8 in Dhaka.