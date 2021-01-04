Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 03 January, 2021

03 January, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Stumps
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

157/10 (40.3 ov)

150/4 (39.0 ov)

2nd Test
South Africa

South Africa

302/10 (75.4 ov)

Sri Lanka South Africa
157/10 (40.3 ov) - R/R 3.88 302/10 (75.4 ov) - R/R 3.99
150/4 (39.0 ov) - R/R 3.85

Stumps

Sri Lanka lead by 5 runs with 6 wickets remaining

Dimuth Karunaratne (C) - 18

Niroshan Dickwella (W) - 18

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dimuth Karunaratne (C) Batting 91 116 17 0
Niroshan Dickwella (W) Batting 18 47 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Wiaan Mulder 11 2 43 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 109/4 (27.3)

41 (41) R/R: 3.56

Minod Bhanuka 1(7) S.R (14.28)

c Keshav Maharaj b Anrich Nortje

Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2, Full cricket score: Visitors gain five-run lead in 2nd innings

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 4th, 2021
  • 21:06:31 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, Day 1: South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje said a simple game plan was the key after he destroyed the Sri Lanka batting line-up on the first day of the second and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Nortje claimed career-best figures of six for 56 as Sri Lanka collapsed to 157 all out after winning the toss and choosing to bat first on the pace-friendly Wanderers pitch.

South Africa took full control when they reached 148 for one at the close, with opening batsman Dean Elgar scoring 92 not out.

File image of South Africa captain Quinton de Kock and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. AFP

File image of South Africa captain Quinton de Kock and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. AFP

"In the previous Test we bowled maybe too wide and on both sides of the wicket," said Nortje of South Africa's performance in the first Test at Centurion, where they won by an innings despite Sri Lanka scoring 396 in the first innings.

"We tried to make it a bit simpler and get it into the channel (outside off stump), especially on a pitch like this with the bounce," said Nortje.

The plan worked so well that nine of the Sri Lankans were caught in the arc between wicketkeeper and gully before Nortje bowled last man Ajitha Fernando with a full delivery as the batsman backed away.

Sri Lanka's slump came after a promising start.

With Kusal Perera hitting an aggressive 60, Sri Lanka were on course to reach lunch with minimal damage on a pitch which invariably offers assistance to the bowlers on the first morning.

Perera was caught at gully off the medium-paced Wiaan Mulder 20 minutes from the interval, sparking a calamitous collapse from 71 for one to 84 for five at the break.

'The ball was seaming and there was bounce," said Perera, explaining his attacking stroke play, which brought him 11 boundaries.

"I was thinking any time I could get out. I was thinking if the ball is coming my way I am going to hit it."

The medium-paced Mulder, playing in his third Test, slowed Perera's momentum with a maiden over.

With the first ball of his next over, Mulder had Perera caught at gully.

He followed up with the wickets of Kusal Mendis and Lahiru Thirimanne in a spell of three wickets for one run in three overs.

"It is great to have a guy like Wiaan, who can take wickets as well as bowl dot balls," said Nortje, who sent Sri Lanka to lunch on a low note when he had debutant Minod Bhanuka caught at first slip off the last ball before the interval.

Four wickets had fallen for 13 runs in four overs.

Nortje, who had made the first breakthrough of the match when he had Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne caught behind in the tenth over, claimed four more wickets after lunch.

Ajitha Fernando, making his debut, bowled impressively at the start of the South Africa innings, bustling in at a lively pace.

He had Aiden Markram caught at second slip in an opening spell of one for 14 in seven overs.

But Elgar batted confidently and had solid support from Rassie van der Dussen in an unbroken second wicket stand of 114 which took South Africa to within nine runs of the Sri Lankan total.

Elgar, who made 95 in the first Test, faced 119 balls and hit 16 boundaries.

Nortje said he hoped South Africa would again make a big first innings total, following their 621 at Centurion.

"I would like us to bat all day tomorrow and maybe into the next day. There's no rush," he said.

Teams:

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: January 04, 2021 21:06:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Coach Mark Boucher says Proteas wary about rushing Kagiso Rabada back in action
First Cricket News

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Coach Mark Boucher says Proteas wary about rushing Kagiso Rabada back in action

Speaking after South Africa’s win over the Sri Lankans by an innings and 45 runs in Centurion, Boucher said the biggest challenge facing cricket teams in the times of Covid-19 was managing fast bowlers.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Proteas to start full training after all players return negative COVID-19 result in third round of tests
First Cricket News

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Proteas to start full training after all players return negative COVID-19 result in third round of tests

Because of Covid protocols, the players trained in small groups after assembling last Saturday, pending the results of tests on Tuesday.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: ‘All bases covered’ says visiting coach Mickey Arthur ahead of Test series
First Cricket News

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: ‘All bases covered’ says visiting coach Mickey Arthur ahead of Test series

The first match of the two-Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka begins Saturday at the Supersport Park in Centurion.