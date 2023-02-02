Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI in Kimberley, Full Cricket Score: England win by 59 runs

Cricket

South Africa Vs England LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs England At De Beers Stadium, Kimberley, 01 February, 2023

01 February, 2023
Starts 16:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England

England

346/7 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
South Africa

South Africa

287/10 (43.1 ov)

England beat South Africa by 59 runs

England South Africa
346/7 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.92 287/10 (43.1 ov) - R/R 6.65

Match Ended

England beat South Africa by 59 runs

Lungi Ngidi - 5

Tabraiz Shamsi - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Lungi Ngidi not out 5 2 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Reece Topley 7 0 48 0
Jofra Archer 9.1 1 40 6
Current Partnership Last Wicket 287/10 (43.1)

6 (6) R/R: 3

Tabraiz Shamsi 1(10) S.R (10)

b Jofra Archer

Highlights, South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI in Kimberley, Full Cricket Score: England win by 59 runs

South Africa vs England, Highlights: Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler's tons rescue England from a disastrous start, helping them post a mammoth 346/7 before Jofra Archer's career-best 6/40 helps skittle South Africa out for 287.

England skipper Jos Buttler and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma. Twitter @ICC

Toss: South Africa won the toss and opted to field in the third and final ODI against England at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The Proteas are eyeing a clean sweep against the ODI and T20I world champions, having won the first two games by 27 runs and five wickets respectively.

South Africa made three changes to the lineup — Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje getting replaced by Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi and Sisanda Magala respectively.

The Jos Buttler-led visitors, meanwhile, brought Jofra Archer in for his second game of the series, with Olly Stone sitting out.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley

Updated Date: February 02, 2023 00:43:54 IST

