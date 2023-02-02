Toss: South Africa won the toss and opted to field in the third and final ODI against England at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The Proteas are eyeing a clean sweep against the ODI and T20I world champions, having won the first two games by 27 runs and five wickets respectively.

South Africa made three changes to the lineup — Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje getting replaced by Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi and Sisanda Magala respectively.

The Jos Buttler-led visitors, meanwhile, brought Jofra Archer in for his second game of the series, with Olly Stone sitting out.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley

