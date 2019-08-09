-
upcomingWIIND
venueQueen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, TrinidadAug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venueGalle International Stadium, GalleAug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
-
upcomingENGAUS
venueLord's, LondonAug 14th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingNEDWSCOW
venueSportpark Het Schootsveld, DeventerAug 9th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingIREWTHAW
venueSportpark Het Schootsveld, DeventerAug 9th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingNEDWTHAW
venueSportpark Het Schootsveld, DeventerAug 10th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingJTPCSG
venueIndian Cement Company Ground, TirunelveliAug 9th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
-
upcomingVBKVRTW
venueIndian Cement Company Ground, TirunelveliAug 9th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
-
upcomingTBCTBC
venueIndian Cement Company Ground, TirunelveliAug 11th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
-
resultsIKK93/10 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.65SMP97/8 (18.1 ovr) R/R: 5.36Siechem Madurai Panthers beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 2 wickets
-
resultsLKK134/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.70DD99/10 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 5.35Lyca Kovai Kings beat Dindigul Dragons by 35 runs
-
resultsRTW177/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.85JTP160/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.00Ruby Trichy Warriors beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 17 runs
-
resultsVBKV133/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.65DD134/3 (18.1 ovr) R/R: 7.40Dindigul Dragons beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 7 wickets
-
resultsTHAW129/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.45SCOW55/10 (15.4 ovr) R/R: 3.57Thailand Women beat Scotland Women by 74 runs
-
resultsIREW169/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.45NEDW63/2 (14.0 ovr) R/R: 4.50Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 79 runs
-
resultsAUTW99/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.95FRAW101/3 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 5.94France Women beat Austria Women by 7 wickets
-
resultsNORW33/10 (12.1 ovr) R/R: 2.73JERW34/1 (8.4 ovr) R/R: 4.05Jersey Women beat Norway Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsNED150/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.50UAE153/3 (19.4 ovr) R/R: 7.89United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
-
resultsWI54/1 (13.0 ovr) R/R: 4.15Match Abandoned
-
resultsWI146/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.30IND150/3 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 7.85India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
resultsUAE152/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.60NED138/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.90United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
Live Updates
Highlights, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 1st ODI match result at Guyana: Match abandoned due to rain with just 13 overs bowled
Date: Friday, 09 August, 2019 01:01 IST
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
Match Ended
Match Abandoned
Match Abandoned
This over 13.0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 2
- 0
batsman
- 40 (36)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 3
- 6 (11)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 11 (4)
- M X 1
- W X 0
- 5 (3)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
12 ( 2.5 ) R/R: 4.23
Shai Hope 6(11)
Evin Lewis 6(6)
|
42/1 (10.1 over)
Chris Gayle 4 (31) SR: S.R (12.90)
b Kuldeep Yadav
India in West Indies 3 ODI Series 2019 1st ODI Match Result Match Abandoned
Highlights
-
23:01 (IST)
OUT! Kuldeep strikes and he strikes big, he has removed Gayle, who saw flight and was lured to go for the big shot, he attempted, however the ball took the inside edge and clipped the bails. Gayle b Kuldeep Yadav 4(31)
-
20:39 (IST)
West Indies Playing XI: Jason Holder (Captain), Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper), Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach.
-
20:37 (IST)
India Playing XI: Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(Wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.
-
20:32 (IST)
Toss update: Virat Kohli has won the toss and India will field first.
-
18:18 (IST)
Visuals coming in from Guyana are not too heartening. The rain is pouring down heavily and the ground is covered with the covers. Stay tuned for more updates.
-
17:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost where we bring you LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and West Indies. Stay tuned for latest scores and updates.
Nothing much to say on this match. Just 13 overs bowled. But what stood out was Chris Gayle's performance with the bat even in this short while. Just 4 off 31 balls by one of world's most aggressive batter speaks a lot about his form as well as India's bowling strength.
Now we move to Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad for the second ODI and if weather permits, we may see Gayle surpass Brian Lara as the Windies' highest run-getter in ODIs.
It's still 0-0 in ODI series. Let's see what Trinidad has to offer. See you. Bye for now.
Total damp squib, then. Can’t be too much either side could take away from it, although Evin Lewis will be a happy man to have some runs flowing from his blade again. Can only hope for better weather in Trinidad, with Port of Spain hosting the two remaining ODIs - for now, the forecast says only a 20% chance of showers on either day (Sunday and Wednesday). Here’s hoping!
So that's about it. Match has been abandoned. Just 13 overs bowled today, courtesy of the rain.
The cut off time for any this match to be curatiled to a 20-over game, which is also the final chance for the game to resume is 4 pm local time. That makes it 1.30 pm Indian time. So we still have over 50 minutes to see if there could be a game possible today.
Chances getting bleaker for resumption of play.
It has started to rain again. And it has become darker. Grim chances now #WIvIND— Anand Subramaniam (@28anand) August 8, 2019
Does not look good. Repeat: Does not look good.
There are more clouds in the background. Its turned all gloomy here though the groundsmen are getting the covers on and off #WIvIND— Anand Subramaniam (@28anand) August 8, 2019
C.O.R.R.E.C.T.
Feeling terrible for the fans who have come out on a weekday to watch the cricket. Weather’s been a proper joke today 🌧☀️🌧☀️🌧☀️🌧☀️ pic.twitter.com/KPn5xxdhz3— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 8, 2019
Will we see a resumption in play anytime soon?
It is raining heavily here in Guyana. Not the best sight,. Pouring literally #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/sfGdbrDFuV— Anand Subramaniam (@28anand) August 8, 2019
Guyana crowd has been very patient with the rain so far.
Soon this match will be reduced to a 20-over shoot out, or even abandoned. Inclement weather’s always been a problem in Guyana which has probably the most ardent cricket fans in the Caribbean— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 8, 2019
Big wicket this for India. They need to see his back quickly when they come out to field again.
Shai Hope is the ideal candidate on take on the Indian spinners here. Across his ODI career, he has scored 1127 runs averaging 86.7 against spin bowlers. Since his debut, only Kohli (1360), Rohit (1233) and Root (1145) have scored more runs facing spin in ODIs. #WIvIND— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 8, 2019
Bad news. Again. Rain is back. Covers are back on. Players back in the dressing room. More wait and eventually more frustration. We will keep you updated with all the happenings. Stay tuned.
After 13 overs,West Indies 54/1 ( Evin Lewis 40 , Shai Hope (W) 6)
Brave move from Kohli. Khaleel back on while Lewis is still there. This will give the young man a lot of confidence. Started off with good length before going to back of the length and then delivered a bumper. He mixed it up very well in this over. One slower one as well to keep the batsmen guessing. Good comeback by Khaleel. Just 4 off the over.
After 12 overs,West Indies 50/1 ( Evin Lewis 39 , Shai Hope (W) 3)
Ravindra Jadeja, left-arm orthodox, brought into the attack. Khaleel off. And rightly so. He was not able to find the right line and length. Also Lewis was aiming him in particular to break the shackles. Turn is there and better that both spinners slow down the pace of the game.
Four runs from 30 balls in the first 10 overs, and the pressure tells on Chris Gayle immediately. This is exactly the situation Kuldeep Yadav thrives in: a batsman struggling to get runs and looking at a spinner as the outlet to free-scoring. It was always coming. Shai Hope can’t take as long to get in as he usually likes to given the match scenario.
After 11 overs,West Indies 44/1 ( Evin Lewis 35 , Shai Hope (W) 1)
Kuldeep removes Gayle. The ball was there to be hit but Gayle was no where near the delivery while he attempted to clear the ropes. Shai Hope, right handed bat, comes to the crease. He is a calm head and Windies would want him to stay there as soon as possible. Successful over for India. Just 2 off it and a wicket.
OUT! Kuldeep strikes and he strikes big, he has removed Gayle, who saw flight and was lured to go for the big shot, he attempted, however the ball took the inside edge and clipped the bails. Gayle b Kuldeep Yadav 4(31)
After 10 overs,West Indies 42/0 ( Chris Gayle 4 , Evin Lewis 34)
Khaleel continues. He shortened his length a little. But it is not helping. Lewis is taking him on. There was one instance when he walked in to his shot. Clearly the message is to attack Khaleel.
SIX! Lewis goes for it again, short ball from Khaleel, batsman picks it up early and he pulls it away for six over deep mid-wicket.
After 9 overs,West Indies 34/0 ( Chris Gayle 3 , Evin Lewis 27)
Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm chinaman, comes into the attack. What a delivery to start the over. Pitched on middle-off stump line to Gayle and turns away. There is a slip as well. Brilliant first over from Kuldeep. Gayle still looking to settle in. Just 1 off the over.
After 8 overs,West Indies 33/0 ( Chris Gayle 3 , Evin Lewis 26)
Khaleel Ahmed, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack now and he starts off with a boundary. We can already see Lewis wanting to attack after the rain-break. The match has been curtailed and one among the two openers need to all guns blazing. But also poor bowling from Khaleel. 15 off the over, the best so far for hosts.
FOUR! Yet again, bad line, and Lewis now aim the long on boundary, thumps it for four to that region. Khaleel is under pressure.
SIX! That has been smashed again, short ball from Khaleel and Lewis svivels in crease and hits it over backward square leg.
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack and he starts off with a bad ball, on Lewis' legs and he flicked it for four to fine leg.
After 7 overs,West Indies 18/0 ( Chris Gayle 3 , Evin Lewis 11)
Bhuvneshwar continues. Lewis gets beaten and gets beaten again. The two wides down the leg stump line, it gives breather for the left-handed batsman, next ball he hits it for a six over deep mid-wicket. Nine off the over.
SIX! Lewis has had enough of defending, he was in very good position to this slightly short ball and he banged it over the deep mid-wicket fielder for four runs.
After 6 overs,West Indies 9/0 ( Chris Gayle 3 , Evin Lewis 4)
Shami completes the sixth over finally. Rain and then the damp outfield made delays after delays. Shami came back bowled the two remaining deliveries and both of them are dots. Just 1 off the over.
Alright, Shami is counting his run-up. Finally he will finish the sixth over. Hopefully.
Sigh!
This is poor. Bright sunshine and no play.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2019
Kohli showing the danger area on the ground which was still damp. This is what keeps players out of the ground in dressing rooms as they wait for ground staff to fix it.
South Africa's Hashim Amla has enjoyed quite a memorable stint with his national team, scoring 55 centuries and 88 half-centuries across the three international formats. Here's how Twitter reacted to his announcement.
The wet patch on the field is troubling the umpires, officials and the ground staff. Umpires having a chat with the two captains, giving an insight into what is going on. We will be back some update soon.
Alright more delay. Players were out in the middle, waiting to resume the play. However, umpires were not happy with the some patches around the pitch which were still not dry. But the stoppage won't be for too long.
Back to play. Kohli and Co, batsmen come out in the middle. Shami will complete the sixth over.
New Update: Match will resume at 9:50 pm IST. It has been further reduced to 40 overs-a-side contest!
So many doubted you early on, but your fighting spirit, humility & incredible one of a kind talent took u to the top of the mountain and ultimately to one of the best players in the world, writes AB de Villiers on Twitter for Hashim Amla who announced his retirement minutes ago. Check more reactions here.
West Indies, and Gayle, reverting to their template from the (successful) home series against England earlier this year. In two games where the hosts batted first, Gayle scored a total of 34 runs off 64 balls in the batting powerplay (first 10 overs) - both innings ended in 50+ scores, one of them a massive 135 off 129. The stop-start nature of this contest though, given the cloud cover around Guyana, will make it difficult for the man from Jamaica to get into his groove.
In a news just in a few minutes back, Hashim Amla has announced retirement from all forms of international cricket after 15 years. You can read up on all of that here.
Ughhhh!
The rain is back, folks. Ground staff running in with covers. Players are out of the field. Stay tuned for more updates.
After 5 overs,West Indies 8/0 ( Chris Gayle 3 , Evin Lewis 3)
Bhuvneshwar continues. India missed to take review for LBW on the penultimate ball of the last over. The ball tracker shows that ball was hitting the stumps. Three reds actually. Just 1 off this over.
After 4 overs,West Indies 7/0 ( Chris Gayle 3 , Evin Lewis 2)
Shami bowls a few fuller-length deliveries in this over, while Lewis picks up two leg-bye runs . Four runs from this one although the Windies are yet to register their first boundary.
After 3 overs,West Indies 3/0 ( Evin Lewis 1, Chris Gayle 2)
Just one run from Bhuvi's over. Gayle pushes a length ball towards mid-off to grab the lone run in the over and retain strike.
Iyer at 4
So clear message that Shreyas Iyer is no 4 going ahead and KL Rahul will be the 3rd opener.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2019
After 2 overs,West Indies 2/0 ( Evin Lewis 1 , Chris Gayle 1)
Evin Lewis gets off the mark for Windies as Mohammed Shami is introduced. Shami bowls a short-length delivery which Lewis plays towards third man for a single. Gayle, too, gets off the mark as Windies finish the over with a couple of runs.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Guyana, Latest Updates: So that's about it. Match has been abandoned. Just 13 overs bowled today, courtesy of the rain.
Earlier in the tour, India blanked their opponents 3-0 in the T20Is, displaying their high-class quality and abilities to perform under different conditions.
In the final T20I, half-centuries by captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant helped India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over their opponents.
Responding to the West Indies total of 146 for six, Pant top-scored with an unbeaten 65 and Kohli contributed 59, the pair taking the match away from the home side with a third-wicket partnership of 106 which ensured the tourists a clean sweep of the series and consigned the World T20 title-holders to their sixth consecutive defeat in the format.
Pant sealed victory in style with a six back over the head of bowler and captain Carlos Brathwaite at the start of the final over of the match as India finished on 150 for three
Here's all you need to know about the coverage first ODI match between West Indies and India:
When is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match is on Thursday, 8 August 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match be played?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
What time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begin?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will begin at 7 pm IST with toss taking place at 6.30 pm.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: