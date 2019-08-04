First Cricket
IND in WI | 1st T20I Aug 03, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
UAE in NED | 1st T20I Aug 03, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 13 runs
IND in WI Aug 04, 2019
WI vs IND
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
IND in WI Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
  • 1/6
    Team India wriggled their way to four-wicket victory in the opening T20I against the West Indies. AP

  • 2/6
    Debutant Navdeep Saini had a fantastic outing in Florida as the fast bowler claimed three wickets along with a maiden in the final over of the innings that helped visitors restrict Windies for a paltry 95. AP

  • 3/6
    Indian bowlers struck regularly as batsmen found difficult to score runs on a sluggish wicket at Lauderhill. AP

  • 4/6
    Defending a low total, the hosts removed Shikhar Dhawan, who was returning to international cricket after an injury he suffered during the early stages of the 50-over World Cup, for just 1 in the second over of the Indian innings. AP

  • 5/6
    Star batsmen Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli looked to solidify after Dhawan's departure, but just when they were bringing the Indian innings back on track, Rohit was out caught off Sunil Narine's bowling for 24. AP

  • 6/6
    India kept losing wickets during their innings, but the target of 96 was never going to be enough for Virat Kohli's men. Eventually Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja took India over the line in the 18th over to gain 1-0 lead in three match T20I series. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

