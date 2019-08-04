1/6 Team India wriggled their way to four-wicket victory in the opening T20I against the West Indies. AP

2/6 Debutant Navdeep Saini had a fantastic outing in Florida as the fast bowler claimed three wickets along with a maiden in the final over of the innings that helped visitors restrict Windies for a paltry 95. AP

3/6 Indian bowlers struck regularly as batsmen found difficult to score runs on a sluggish wicket at Lauderhill. AP

4/6 Defending a low total, the hosts removed Shikhar Dhawan, who was returning to international cricket after an injury he suffered during the early stages of the 50-over World Cup, for just 1 in the second over of the Indian innings. AP

5/6 Star batsmen Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli looked to solidify after Dhawan's departure, but just when they were bringing the Indian innings back on track, Rohit was out caught off Sunil Narine's bowling for 24. AP