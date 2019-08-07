1/7 India maintained their supremacy over the West Indies by winning the third T20I by seven wickets and sweeping the series 3-0 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. AFP

2/7 India won the toss and elected to bat first. The move proved to be beneficial as West Indies lost three wickets quickly. Deepak Chahar, who was plying for the first time in the series, picked all the three wickets. His overall bowling figures were outstanding as he conceded just four runs in his three overs. AFP

3/7 Under pressure after losing early wickets, Kieron Pollard ensured West Indies get crucial runs on board. His knock of 58 included six maximums and one four. AFP

4/7 Rovman Powell also continued his good show with the bat as some late-hitting from the batsman resulted in West Indies posting a decent total of 146/6 in 20 overs. AFP

5/7 Rohit Sharma was rested for the third T20I so KL Rahul opened the batting with Shikhar Dhawan. Oshane Thomas did an early damage to India by removing Dhawan cheaply. AFP

6/7 After KL Rahul's fall, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant shared a brilliant partnership of 106 runs, which took the match away from the West Indies. Skipper Kohli made 59 runs from just 45 balls. AFP