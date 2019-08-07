First Cricket
IND in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
UAE in NED | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
  • 1/7
    India maintained their supremacy over the West Indies by winning the third T20I by seven wickets and sweeping the series 3-0 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. AFP

  • 2/7
    India won the toss and elected to bat first. The move proved to be beneficial as West Indies lost three wickets quickly. Deepak Chahar, who was plying for the first time in the series, picked all the three wickets. His overall bowling figures were outstanding as he conceded just four runs in his three overs. AFP

  • 3/7
    Under pressure after losing early wickets, Kieron Pollard ensured West Indies get crucial runs on board. His knock of 58 included six maximums and one four. AFP

  • 4/7
    Rovman Powell also continued his good show with the bat as some late-hitting from the batsman resulted in West Indies posting a decent total of 146/6 in 20 overs. AFP

  • 5/7
    Rohit Sharma was rested for the third T20I so KL Rahul opened the batting with Shikhar Dhawan. Oshane Thomas did an early damage to India by removing Dhawan cheaply. AFP

  • 6/7
    After KL Rahul's fall, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant shared a brilliant partnership of 106 runs, which took the match away from the West Indies. Skipper Kohli made 59 runs from just 45 balls. AFP

  • 7/7
    Rishabh Pant, who failed in his last two outings in the series, clicked in the third T20I. He smashed 65 from just 42 balls to seal India's victory in the third T20I with five balls to spare. AFP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

