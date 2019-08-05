Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya shine as India clinch series after beating West Indies in second T20I
-
1/7
The second T20I did not see its end but India won the match by 22 runs on D/L method. Chasing a target of 168, West Indies were 98/4 in 15.3 overs when the rain stopped play in Lauderhill. AP
-
2/7
Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Both the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were off to a good start, adding 67 runs for the first wicket. AP
-
3/7
Rohit Sharma scored a superb 67 from just 51 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes. He also went past Chris Gayle's record of hitting most number of sixes in T20Is. AP
-
4/7
West Indies pacers especially Sheldon Cottrell bowled a good spell to restrict the run-flow. In his four overs, he conceded only 25 runs, taking two crucial wickets. AP
-
5/7
West Indies began the chase on a woeful note, losing both their openers cheaply. Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran then shared a decent partnership. AP
-
6/7
While Nicholas Pooran took time to get going, Rovman Powell was hitting the ball cleanly. Pooran got out after scoring 19 while Powell scored a well-deserved half-century. AP
-
7/7
Krunal Pandya removed Rovman Powell for 54 and chase became daunting for the West Indies. However, the match couldn't be finished due to heavy rain and India won the game by D/L method. AP
Loading...