1/7 The second T20I did not see its end but India won the match by 22 runs on D/L method. Chasing a target of 168, West Indies were 98/4 in 15.3 overs when the rain stopped play in Lauderhill. AP

2/7 Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Both the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were off to a good start, adding 67 runs for the first wicket. AP

3/7 Rohit Sharma scored a superb 67 from just 51 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes. He also went past Chris Gayle's record of hitting most number of sixes in T20Is. AP

4/7 West Indies pacers especially Sheldon Cottrell bowled a good spell to restrict the run-flow. In his four overs, he conceded only 25 runs, taking two crucial wickets. AP

5/7 West Indies began the chase on a woeful note, losing both their openers cheaply. Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran then shared a decent partnership. AP

6/7 While Nicholas Pooran took time to get going, Rovman Powell was hitting the ball cleanly. Pooran got out after scoring 19 while Powell scored a well-deserved half-century. AP