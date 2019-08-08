South Africa batsman Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect on Thursday (8 August), ending a 15-year career that included 349 international games and an aggregate of 18,672 runs.

"Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege," Amla said in a statement. "I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called Protea Fire."

A fan favourite for his graceful batting and demeanour, Amla's retirement spurred cricket followers to express their tribute on Twitter.

The Mighty Hash retires. Brought class and dignity to cricket. And one of the best we could hope to see. The world speaks so well of you and looks up to you. Go well, champion @amlahash — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2019

Amla's South Africa teammate Shaun Pollock congratulated the right-hander on his "amazing journey."

Congratulations to Hashim Amla on a fantastic international career..what an amazing journey it has been since seeing you for the first time in the Kingsmead nets in the late 90’s... well done..respect..🏏👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @amlahash — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) August 8, 2019

Amla's long-time teammate and captain AB de Villiers acknowledged Amla's fighting spirit and humility.

Unreal career @amlahash ! So many doubted u early on, but your fighting spirit, humility & incredible one of a kind talent took u to the top of the mountain and ultimately to one of the best players in the world and… https://t.co/LVxSIdeCoQ — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 8, 2019

Amla's retirement marks the end of an era in South African cricket, coming as it did on the heels of Dale Steyn's retirement.

South Africa Test cricketer ( by number) 295 - Hashim Amla 296 - AB de Villiers 297 - Dale Steyn These 3 legends made their Test debut in the space of 2 weeks in 2004...ruled Test cricket for over a decade and now have retired...end of an era!! pic.twitter.com/CTyomnZ2Ea — JSK (@imjsk27) August 8, 2019

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh lauded Amla's "monk like patience."

.@amlahash what a career you've had champion! Monk like patience and a warrior like batting spirit. Class act🙌🏏#hashimamla — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 8, 2019

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs also took to Twitter to appreciate the just-retired batsman.

I see hash has decided to declare for good.mentally strong and great all round batsman. Congrats on a wonderful career # 👏👏 @amlahash — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 8, 2019

Amla is the quickest batsman in the world to reach 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.

🔝 The most ODI hundreds by a South African

💯💯💯 The only Test triple hundred by a South African

🔟 One of 10 players to top the @MRFWorldwide Test & ODI Batting Rankings simultaneously

⚡ The fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000, and 7000 ODI runs Thank you, @amlahash 👏 pic.twitter.com/JrkZWbp1PU — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2019

Amla's former IPL franchise, Kings XI Punjab, called him a "humble human being."

Our former Sher and a world-class opener, Hashim Amla, calls it quits on international cricket. He was truly invincible at his peak and more than that, a humble human being. 👏 Wish you all the success, Mighty Hash! 🙌 📸: @IPL#SaddaPunjab @amlahash pic.twitter.com/tKphynrXe2 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 8, 2019

An elegant right-handed top-order batsman, Amla hit 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64 in 124 Test matches and 8,113 at 49.46 in 181 one-day internationals.

Fastest to 50 Centuries in international cricket #HashimAmla pic.twitter.com/bMyisIZkot — Vivek Kumar Patel (@ImVKpatel18) August 8, 2019

He hit 28 centuries in Tests and 27 in ODIs. His Test tally included four double centuries.