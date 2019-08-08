Hashim Amla retires: 'End of an era', remarks Twitter as 'mighty Hash' walks into sunset after glorious international career
South Africa batsman Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect on Thursday (8 August), ending a 15-year career that included 349 international games and an aggregate of 18,672 runs.
"Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege," Amla said in a statement. "I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called Protea Fire."
A fan favourite for his graceful batting and demeanour, Amla's retirement spurred cricket followers to express their tribute on Twitter.
Amla's South Africa teammate Shaun Pollock congratulated the right-hander on his "amazing journey."
Amla's long-time teammate and captain AB de Villiers acknowledged Amla's fighting spirit and humility.
Amla's retirement marks the end of an era in South African cricket, coming as it did on the heels of Dale Steyn's retirement.
Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh lauded Amla's "monk like patience."
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs also took to Twitter to appreciate the just-retired batsman.
Amla is the quickest batsman in the world to reach 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.
Amla's former IPL franchise, Kings XI Punjab, called him a "humble human being."
An elegant right-handed top-order batsman, Amla hit 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64 in 124 Test matches and 8,113 at 49.46 in 181 one-day internationals.
He hit 28 centuries in Tests and 27 in ODIs. His Test tally included four double centuries.
Updated Date:
Aug 08, 2019 21:28:30 IST
South Africa batsman Hashim Amla retires from international cricket after steller 15-year career
Dale Steyn retires: Unlikely fast-bowler who lit up cricket stage leaves a proud career and lasting legacy of trials and triumph
Faf Du Plessis to captain South Africa in the Test series against India, may not lead in all formats