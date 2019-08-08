First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
UAE in NED | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
IND in WI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
NZ in SL Aug 14, 2019
SL vs NZ
Galle International Stadium, Galle
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Hashim Amla retires: 'End of an era', remarks Twitter as 'mighty Hash' walks into sunset after glorious international career

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect on Thursday (8 August), ending a 15-year career that included 349 international games and an aggregate of 18,672 runs.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 08, 2019 21:28:30 IST

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect on Thursday (8 August), ending a 15-year career that included 349 international games and an aggregate of 18,672 runs.

"Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege," Amla said in a statement. "I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called Protea Fire."

A fan favourite for his graceful batting and demeanour, Amla's retirement spurred cricket followers to express their tribute on Twitter.

Amla's South Africa teammate Shaun Pollock congratulated the right-hander on his "amazing journey."

Amla's long-time teammate and captain AB de Villiers acknowledged Amla's fighting spirit and humility.

Amla's retirement marks the end of an era in South African cricket, coming as it did on the heels of Dale Steyn's retirement.

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh lauded Amla's "monk like patience."

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs also took to Twitter to appreciate the just-retired batsman.

Amla is the quickest batsman in the world to reach 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.

Amla's former IPL franchise, Kings XI Punjab, called him a "humble human being."

An elegant right-handed top-order batsman, Amla hit 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64 in 124 Test matches and 8,113 at 49.46 in 181 one-day internationals.

He hit 28 centuries in Tests and 27 in ODIs. His Test tally included four double centuries.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 21:28:30 IST

Tags : Amla, Cricket, Hashim Amla, Hashim Amla Retirement, Hashim Amla Retires, South Africa, SportsTracker, Twitter Reactions

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all