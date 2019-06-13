New Zealand are known to punch above their weight, and ICC events bring the best out of the Black Caps. They have a potent pace attack, and a more than reliable middle order, helmed by skipper Kane Williamson. Read Chetan Narula's preview here to know what's in store.

India's all-season ODI opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will make way for KL Rahul, as Dhawan has been ruled out with a fractured thumb . Rishabh Pant is joining the squad as a possible cover. Will be interesting to see who bats at No 4 for India - Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik.

NO RAIN ... at the moment. It’s about how wet that outfield is... could be a delayed start. #IndvNZ #CWC19

With eight wickets from three matches, he's been one of the stars of #CWC19 so far. Happy birthday, Lockie Ferguson! 🎉 🎉 🎉 #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/27xHTuevZf

If no further rain, there will be an inspection in 30 mins at 10.30 (3.00 pm IST). #FingersCrossed #CWC19 #CWC2019 #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Woe0VJjyG6

Toss has been delayed. Inspection will take place at 3 pm (IST).

Big moment! Covers coming off and batting coach Craig McMillan straight out for a look 👀 #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/MgSOSuavAz

"It's going to be a slow drying day unfortunately. We have time, and maybe even a reduced game," says Marais Erasmus.

"We've got some muddy areas it, and we just need to give it some time. It's very cold, and not conducive to drying. Inspection at 10.30 ," says Paul Reiffel.

Simon Doull speaks to the two umpires on the status of the pitch and the toss :

Well, the rain has got heavier and the covers are on #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/8WYSK1Or4J

Covers are back again. Rain is playing hide and seek at the moment.

"I enjoyed bowling in the last match. The more matches you play, the more you come into rhythm. The way you prepare, you always prepare as if you will get picked. As far as skills are concerned, it doesn't change much as far as T20 and ODIs are concerned. First thing, we want the match to happen, but we are very well prepared. Everyone's confident for this game," says India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a chat with Sanjay Manjrekar.

Oh dear! Was looking good and here comes the drizzle again. Big issue here is even if stops there is neither sunlight nor a breeze to dry the outfield. Also, the covers cover the square and not the entire ground.

This is not looking good at all.

Hello everyone, waiting in anticipation as you are. I caught a ride yesterday from Taunton to Nottingham, which is about three hours of driving from the southwest of England to the Midlands. it poured rain the whole way. Coming into Nottingham we kept seeing signs for the National Watersports Centre, but honestly the whole country is the National Watersports Centre at the moment. Today we woke up and the rain had stopped, and we're hopeful of getting some play. But as I type there is a bit of drizzle again pattering on the glass. Keep all your fingers and toes crossed, because it could be a long day.

The official broadcaster in India Star Sports have informed us that now the pitch inspection will take place at 3.30 pm IST.

update: the weather has won the toss and elected to be annoying all day #CWC19 #INDvNZ

The rains are indeed very annoying

Inspection at 11.30am if no more rain. That’s 41 minutes. #IndvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/KfVwPI2CVO

Latest update is that next pitch inspection will take place at 4 pm IST.

Every now and then the camera cuts to the Indian and New Zealand dressing rooms where players are looking out at the rain outside, covered in team jackets. It is raining and it is cold as well. Not an ideal day for cricket to take place but the hopes are still intact.

These are the skies at Trent Bridge. All the fans are staying under cover and buying food. But we'll have a pitch inspection at 11:30 UK time.

The large covers on the square are being rolled up now, and the crowd is cheering that action. There are four groundsmen in shorts and gumboots rolling a large cylinder that gathers up the tarpaulin. The sky is still very cloudy, but the clouds look more white than grey, and there is some light coming through. So hopefully if it stays clear for a couple of hours, we can sneak in some sort of game.

Covers are coming off for the umpteenth time.. #fingerscrossed #CWC19 #CWC2019 #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Ae41jajH5W

Ok, the final cover has come off. Now just the giant hovercraft over the pitch remains. The Super Sopper is driving back and forth over the wicket square. The umpires are strolling out to the middle using their rolled-up umbrellas like walking sticks. The sky remains dry. Keep casting chicken bones or throwing salt for good luck.

I'm feeling pretty happy with my umpire spotting. I didn't check the scorecard, but I saw them walk onto the far side of the ground and guessed: Marais Erasmus, Paul Reiffel and Joel Wilson. Have now double checked and that's exactly right. Reiffel and Erasmus are having an extended walk all around the wicket square, checking the wet patches right at the far edge. On Trent Bridge there are practice wickets extending all the way up to within maybe 15 or 20 metres of the boundary. At the edge of that square is where the water can collect and create really boggy muddy patches, which could be dangerous for players underfoot if they're running to field the ball or take a catch. So all of that has had an inspection, and now poor Joel Wilson has been left on his own in the middle to guard the pitch. The hovercraft still hasn't been removed.

UPDATE - It's a waiting game here as the next inspection will take place at 12.30 PM local time #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/kyBdwgyjOp

New update from the officials. Next inspection now at 5 pm (IST).

Ok, it's good news and bad news. There is hope of play, but the umpires want more time to let the field dry and let the groundsmen work. There will be another inspection at 12:30 local time, which is 5 pm India time . The ground would have been soaking all night, so you can understand that it can't be ready in an instant. But I also don't understand how it can dry much more on a cool and cloudy day with a lot of moisture in the atmosphere. As the writer Andrew Fernando has noted, grounds in Sri Lanka and some in India get covered completely at the end of a day. You wonder whether that might have been a partial solution to the problems in England.

I have no idea what they're doing. It would be equally useful if a groundsman sat here for an hour giving commentary on how well I'm writing.

Watching grounds staff at Trent Bridge is like watching rehearsals for an Olympics Opening Ceremony. Rehearsals in the very early stages. A couple of tarps have come back to cover the bowlers' run-up area, even though it's not raining. Maybe they know more than we know. In the meantime, various people are running around dragging thick ropes behind them, but not apparently in any sort of order. No, wait, now they're pulling the ropes into straight lines.

Mystery solved. They've brought out the big covers again. The big covers are on rollers, and the thick ropes stop the rollers from digging into the wet turf too much. I think. Amateur Groundskeeping Detective Agency open for business. It's still not raining, but the staff must have a fortune teller inside the pavilion. Either that or they're just taking no chances ahead of the next inspection. Though surely the covers would stop the ground from drying? Either way, we're 35 minutes from the umpires' scheduled visit.

If it's a washout, New Zealand would pull ahead of Australia by one point. But it's not really an important point because NZ already have such a high net run rate. They're almost guaranteed to finish above anyone else on equal points. Whereas for a team with a bad run rate, a washout point could be as good as a win. A washout would leave India on 5 points, in third place behind Australia and NZ, but ahead of England.

It's worth thinking about the ramifications of this match on the points table. A win for New Zealand would see them pull clear of everyone else, up to 8 points from 4 matches in a perfect start. A win for India would mean a three-match perfect streak, level on 6 points with NZ and Australia, but with one more game in hand than both.

The covers are coming off again in preparation for the umpire inspection in 10 minutes.

Anyone got any sawdust, about 10 tons should be enough.... #cwc19 #nzvind

With all the muddy patches at Trent Bridge at the moment, the ground staff might need some

The standing umpires are back out in the middle conducting the highly scientific umbrella-poke test. Not around the playing pitch itself, but the ends of the practice pitches around the centre square again. The Super Sopper is driving randomly around like it's looking for a place to park. The umpires have joined together for a chat with third ump Joel Wilson, and now they're all wandering off. Three groundsmen lean against the hovercraft that is covering the pitch. The sky remains clear of rain. Stand by for a decision...

We are being slowly murdered with kindness here. They won't call the match off, but they keep delaying the start. Is there really any hope the pitch will dry out in a further hour? I'm not confident. But hope springs eternal. We'll have yet another inspection in yet another hour, at 1:30 pm (local time) or 6 pm (IST). In the meantime the umpires have formally taken the lunch break, so at least that is out of the way.

And just to drive the point home, here comes more rain. The clouds don't look that heavy but there is a fairly hefty sprinkling coming down on the ground now. This tournament really has had a bad run of luck so far. Covers are coming back on.

This an elongated dance, between the grounds staff and the sky. The rain starts, the people swirl and rush. The rain stops, the people flow back onto the field. The rain has stopped again, and the heavily jacketed staff come back onto the ground. In the true tradition of their people, most of them are wearing shorts along with their raincoats. They start rolling up the covers once more.

Some of the Indian fans haven't let the drudgery of the weather get to them. Across the road from Trent Bridge cricket ground is a restaurant called Delhi Nights. The courtyard out front is full of an Indian supporter band, all playing drums and dancing and singing, filling in the time until the next pitch inspection. Ten minutes to go. Come on, let's just get some snorkels and flippers for the players, and get out there.

Official: Latest the game can start is at 4.17pm local time... 8.47pm IST. At that stage it will be a 20-over game. Currently we are awaiting the 1.30pm inspection but the square isn’t drying up any quicker in 10 degrees. #IndvNZ #CWC19 https://t.co/4OSH8rWkbZ

Ok, we were supposed to have the inspection now, but the covers have just been rolled out again. Some very light rain is falling, and umbrellas are up in the stands below us . We're not having any luck today, and the frustrating dance continues. The clouds have thickened overhead as well, so this might take a while to pass. My natural optimism is struggling to assert itself at this stage. We'll probably have an abandonment sooner rather than later.

Absolutely pouring now... this game is not happening. At all! #IndvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jjx3uVCmv7

Only a matter of time before the two teams share points

I've just wandered around the ground and spoken to members of the New Zealand camp. They say it's been raining since Monday non-stop. I also ran into the New Zealand radio commentators, Brian Waddle and Jeremy Coney, and they've said the same thing. With the ground having taken three or four days of rain, there's very little chance we'll get back on now. Very light drizzle is still falling. The covers are soaked, and they won't be moving in the immediate future. There's still music playing and people hanging around, and a big crowd down near the player gates hoping to catch a moment with some of the cricketers. Even as I type, the rain is picking up and getting heavier.

The big screen at the ground is showing a replay of New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament. The TV screens inside the press box are showing replays of the England v West Indies women's game from the other day. The wicket square in the middle of the ground is showing replays of rain-soaked covers and a distinct lack of activity. And here comes more rain . Brollies ahoy!

No, wait, this is a new England v West Indies women's match happening today. In Chelmsford, which is out in Essex. It's dry in Chelmsford! Can't we all pack up and go there and play a T20 once the women have finished?

The official word from an ICC official is that the latest a match can start is 16:17 local time, 8:47 pm (IST), to fit in 20 overs per side. So if the umpires don't think the ground can be made ready my 16:17, then no match can take place. Right now it is 14:25 local time. The chance of this ground being ready in an hour and a half is non-existent. I think we'll have a cancellation announcement shortly.

The umpires are back out for a final inspection, and are deep in discussion. I can't see anything positive coming of this, but stand by.

We're due for our final inspection seven minutes from now. I've never seen this many inspections in my life. And I've been through Customs in Australia when they're searching for fruit and vegetables.

Inspection due at 3pm and the drizzle has begun again. This is crying to be called off. Play technically can begin as late as 4.25pm (according to Simon Doull) but there's almost no chance of that happening. #CWC19 #INDvNZ

It's raining again. The umpires are doing their inspection while holding umbrellas. Which seems... of limited utility. Two cameramen are following them. This day has been the Reiffel and Erasmus show from start to finish.

Umpire Marais Erasmus : Still very very wet. I'm not sure what the forecast is, but hope for better conditions at Manchester.

Umpire Paul Reiffel: The weather's beating us. We've had to call it. Hopefully the weather's better at Manchester.

Both teams will share one point each.

Alright, folks, the game has been called off.

"The sensible decision was to not go into the field of play. Can't really control the weather. We're playing some good cricket, and not too worried about where we stand as a team," says India skipper Virat Kohli

Kane Williamson, NZ Captain : We have not seen any sun for four days now here. Trying to give what you have got. Time off is also important. We have a little break now. Good chance for guys to freshen up. SA (up next) are a good side we know that every time we play we are competitive. Good opportunity for guys to refresh and come back.

Anyway, we will be back tomorrow for the England vs West Indies contest, set to start at 3 pm (IST). See you then. And wait, two days later, it is India vs Pakistan. Need we say more? So, keep coming back to Firstpost for all the latest score and updates, along with over-by-over updates during the World Cup. Bye-bye.

That's that. No play possible today and yet another World Cup 2019 match has been abandoned thanks to rain. It will reignite the scheduling debate. Should ICC have kept a day reserve for these games? ICC CEO Dave Richardson had said that keeping in mind the length of the tournament and the human resource involved, it was not practically possible. The argument is not wrong but the washout games have irritated the teams and fans alike. Wonder what is the way out here?

We are being slowly murdered with kindness here. They won't call the match off, but they keep delaying the start. Is there really any hope the pitch will dry out in a further hour? I'm not confident. But hope springs eternal. We'll have yet another inspection in yet another hour, at 1:30 pm (local time) or 6 pm (IST). In the meantime the umpires have formally taken the lunch break, so at least that is out of the way.

Ok, we were supposed to have the inspection now, but the covers have just been rolled out again. Some very light rain is falling, and umbrellas are up in the stands below us . We're not having any luck today, and the frustrating dance continues. The clouds have thickened overhead as well, so this might take a while to pass. My natural optimism is struggling to assert itself at this stage. We'll probably have an abandonment sooner rather than later.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Update, India vs New Zealand: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 organisers have had a stiff time with controversies over scheduling, bails that don't go off, coverage inside the home country, gloves going unchecked and above everything, little cricket to cover all that up. With the washed out game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on 11 June in Bristol, there have been three matches rained out – an unwanted record in the history of the 50-over event.

India take on New Zealand on Thursday in their third match of the Cricket World Cup and weather prediction doesn't look kind. As per Accuweather, Trent Bridge (West Bridgford in Nottingham) is expected to see variable clouds and showers with the thermometer reading high of 13 degrees Celsius and low of 9 degrees Celsius.

The match is not expected to start off as per schedule (10.30 am local or 3 pm IST) with the prediction of showers up until 1 pm local (5.30 pm IST). The rain is expected to die down around this time but only briefly before reappearing an hour later. On the whole, it is expected to be a wet affair with precipitation chances hovering from 49 percent to 64 percent.

With matches getting washed out leading to frustration for fans and teams, ICC has defended having no reserve days.

"We put men on the moon so why can't we have a reserve day?" Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said in frustration.

"I know that it would have been difficult, but we have got quite a lot of time in between games, and if we have got to travel a day later, then so be it."

ICC chief executive David Richardson said, "Factoring in a reserve day for every match would significantly increase the length of the tournament and, practically, would be extremely complex to deliver."

"It would impact pitch preparation, team recovery and travel days, accommodation and venue availability, tournament staffing, volunteer and match officials' availability, broadcast logistics and very importantly the spectators, who in some instances have travelled hours to be at the game."

"Up to 1200 people are on site to deliver a match and everything associated with it including getting it broadcast and a proportion of them are moving around the country so reserve days in the group stage would require a significant uplift in the number of staff."

"There is also no guarantee that the reserve day would be free from rain either."

South-east England received just 2mm of rain in June 2018 but 100mm fell in this week, said the international cricket board further in its defence.

