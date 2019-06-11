First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 13, 2019
IND vs NZ
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes fumes at reserve day policy after rain washes out Sri Lanka clash

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said that if men could land on the moon, the World Cup could include reserve days for group matches after the Tigers' fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was washed out completely on Tuesday.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 11, 2019 22:03:05 IST

Bristol: Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said that if men could land on the moon, the World Cup could include reserve days for group matches after the Tigers' fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was washed out completely on Tuesday.

The umpires' decision left tournament chiefs with the unwanted record for the most number of abandoned games at a World Cup, surpassing the two each at the 1992 and 2003 editions.

File image of Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes. Reuters

File image of Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes. Reuters

It was also the second successive World Cup match at Bristol abandoned without a ball bowled after Sri Lanka's game against Pakistan at southwest county Gloucestershire's headquarters on Friday went the same way.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka took a point each a day after rain saw only 7.3 overs play in the match between South Africa and the West Indies in Southampton on Monday.

Although the International Cricket Council have scheduled reserve days for both semi-finals and the 14 July final at Lord's, there are now concerns rain could have a major bearing on which sides qualify for the last four.

'Headache'

Former England wicket-keeper Rhodes, asked if he would have included reserve days in the 10-team round-robin phase, replied: "Yeah, I would.

"If you know the English weather, sadly, we're going to get a lot of rain.

"I know logistically, it would have been a big headache for the tournament organisers, and I know it would have been difficult," he added of a World Cup that features 48 matches in 46 days.

"But we have got quite a lot of time in between games, and if we have got to travel a day later, then so be it," said Rhodes, whose Bangladesh team next play the West Indies in Taunton on 17 June.

"We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day, when actually this tournament is a long tournament?

"It's disappointing for the crowd, as well. They have got tickets to see a game of cricket and it would be up to them if they can get there the day after."

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne endorsed Rhodes's comments by saying: "It is not easy, but I feel if they can have a reserve day, it will be good for everyone."

Heavy overnight and early morning rain delayed Tuesday's scheduled 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT) start, with further rain seeing the game eventually called off at 1:57 pm (1257 GMT).

Rain has also been forecast for Wednesday's match between Australia and Pakistan in Taunton.

Australia failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England following their rained-off matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, before they lost to England on the Duckworth/Lewis method for weather-interrupted fixtures.

"I think it (the weather) might play a huge part in the next few days," Australia captain Aaron Finch said at Taunton on Tuesday.

"So it's important that you get early wins on the board because you don't want to be on the wrong end of a couple of washouts that might leave you just outside that top four."

'Massively sad'

Only one of three World Cup matches scheduled to take place in Bristol produced any play, champions Australia launching their title defence with a seven-wicket victory over outsiders Afghanistan.

"It's massively gutting. These are things that are four-and-a-half years in the making,"  Gloucestershire chief executive Will Brown told AFP.

"It's massively sad for the fans."

Brown, asked how much the two abandonments would cost Gloucestershire financially, added: "Our catering around the ground will definitely have taken a hit.

"Do I think it's £50,000 ($63,588, 56,000 euros)?

"No. Do I think it's £10,000-£20,000? Quite possibly, yes.

"It's enough for a club like us to make a significant difference," added Brown, who said all three World Cup matches in Bristol had been 11,500 sell-outs.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 22:03:05 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Steve Rhodes, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all