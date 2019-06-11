First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 13, 2019
IND vs NZ
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka washout sets tournament record for most number of abandoned games

No reserve days have been scheduled for the 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 round-robin stage, despite the well-known risks of rain during a British summer.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 11, 2019 20:52:21 IST

Bristol: Sri Lanka's World Cup match against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Bristol on Tuesday.

The umpires' decision left tournament organisers with the unwanted record for the most number of abandoned games at a World Cup, surpassing the two each at the 1992 tournament in Australia and New Zealand and the 2003 edition in southern Africa.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Bristol. (AFP)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Bristol. (AFP)

It was the second successive World Cup match at Bristol that had fallen victim to bad weather, with Sri Lanka's group game against Pakistan at southwest county Gloucestershire's headquarters on Friday another no-result washout that did not witness a single delivery.

Rain has also been forecast for Wednesday's match between Australia and Pakistan in Taunton.

No reserve days have been scheduled for the 10-team round-robin stage, despite the well-known risks of rain during a British summer.

Asked whether there should be reserve days in the group phase, Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes, a former England wicket-keeper, said: "Yes, I would (have them).

"I know logistically it would have caused problems. But we can put a man on the moon, so if we have to travel a day later, so be it."

Only one of three World Cup matches scheduled to take place in Bristol produced any play, champions Australia launching their title defence with a seven-wicket victory over outsiders Afghanistan.

Heavy overnight and early morning rain delayed the scheduled 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT) start of Tuesday's match.

And with rain continuing to fall, the umpires -- after several inspections -- bowed to the inevitable by calling the game offa t 1:57 pm (1257 GMT).

Both sides received a point for the washout.

It was the second World Cup no-result in as many days after rain meant only 7.3 overs were possible in the match between South Africa and the West Indies in Southampton on Monday.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 20:53:07 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup Records, Cricket World Cup Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all