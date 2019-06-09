MS Dhoni decided to wear dagger-free gloves against Australia on Sunday after ICC denied him the permission to use gloves with army insignia on it during the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Dhoni's decision also brought an end to the massive controversy that came into existence after India's first match of the World Cup against South Africa. The former captain wore wicket-keeping gloves with the the army badge on it during the match as ICC asked BCCI to remove the 'Balidaan' badge from the former captain's gloves.

In reply, BCCI requested the game's governing body to allow Dhoni to wear the insignia but the ICC shot down the request.

ICC in its statement said: "The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

"The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicket-keeper gloves."

The ICC rule states that no personal messages are allowed on apparel or sporting gears and even Chris Gayle wasn't allowed to use Universe Boss Logo on his bat for same reason.

Dhoni came out to keep the wickets after India posted a mammoth 352/5 in 50 overs against Australia. While, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored 57 and 82 respectively, Shikhar Dhawan was the star of Indian innings with a sublime innings of 117 off 109 deliveries.

With inputs from PTI