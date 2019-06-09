ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni wears dagger-free gloves against Australia after insignia controversy
MS Dhoni decided to use dagger-free gloves against Australia after him sporting Army insignia against South Africa stoked a controversy.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
MS Dhoni decided to wear dagger-free gloves against Australia on Sunday after ICC denied him the permission to use gloves with army insignia on it during the Cricket World Cup 2019.
Dhoni's decision also brought an end to the massive controversy that came into existence after India's first match of the World Cup against South Africa. The former captain wore wicket-keeping gloves with the the army badge on it during the match as ICC asked BCCI to remove the 'Balidaan' badge from the former captain's gloves.
MS Dhoni decided to use a separate pair of gloves against Australia. Reuters
In reply, BCCI requested the game's governing body to allow Dhoni to wear the insignia but the ICC shot down the request.
ICC in its statement said: "The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.
"The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicket-keeper gloves."
The ICC rule states that no personal messages are allowed on apparel or sporting gears and even Chris Gayle wasn't allowed to use Universe Boss Logo on his bat for same reason.
Dhoni came out to keep the wickets after India posted a mammoth 352/5 in 50 overs against Australia. While, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored 57 and 82 respectively, Shikhar Dhawan was the star of Indian innings with a sublime innings of 117 off 109 deliveries.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Jun 09, 2019 20:46:47 IST
