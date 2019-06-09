First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 12 Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni wears dagger-free gloves against Australia after insignia controversy

MS Dhoni decided to use dagger-free gloves against Australia after him sporting Army insignia against South Africa stoked a controversy.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 09, 2019 20:46:47 IST

MS Dhoni decided to wear dagger-free gloves against Australia on Sunday after ICC denied him the permission to use gloves with army insignia on it during the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Dhoni's decision also brought an end to the massive controversy that came into existence after India's first match of the World Cup against South Africa. The former captain wore wicket-keeping gloves with the the army badge on it during the match as ICC asked BCCI to remove the 'Balidaan' badge from the former captain's gloves.

MS Dhoni decided to use a separate pair of gloves against Australia. Reuters

In reply, BCCI requested the game's governing body to allow Dhoni to wear the insignia but the ICC shot down the request.

ICC in its statement said: "The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

"The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicket-keeper gloves."

The ICC rule states that no personal messages are allowed on apparel or sporting gears and even Chris Gayle wasn't allowed to use Universe Boss Logo on his bat for same reason.

Dhoni came out to keep the wickets after India posted a mammoth 352/5 in 50 overs against Australia. While, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored 57 and 82 respectively, Shikhar Dhawan was the star of Indian innings with a sublime innings of 117 off 109 deliveries.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 20:46:47 IST

