After 70 overs,England 181/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 40 , Sam Curran 1) Ooh, Hardik just goes past Buttler's outside edge. Buttler collects a single to third man. Curran ducks under the bouncer. Defends the last two deliveries carefully.

After 71 overs,England 185/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 43 , Sam Curran 2) Buttler slaps a short and wide delivery from Ashwin to deep mid wicket for two. Turns the strike using the depth of the crease and working it behind square. A little-yes and no as Curran turns it to square leg, they make it safely in the end. In between Ashwin gets one to turn viciously and purchases some bounce a well. Curran did well to not get an edge there.

FOUR! Overpitched outside off by Pandya giving a free scoring opportunity to Curran. Perfect length to drive and the left-hander doesn't disappoint. The ball races to point boundary.

After 72 overs,England 190/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 43 , Sam Curran 7) Excellent cricket from Sam Curran first for calling out a straight 'No'when he placed the ball to mid wicket and then after the boundary, he gently pushed towards mid off and set off for a quick and well-judged single. Buttler trusts Curran and makes it easily. Buttler tries to run it down to third man, but gets it a little to fine and the ball goes to Kohli standing at wide first slip on the bounce. Holding on air feels there isn't enough in the pitch for the ball to carry, the ball is over 70 overs old too.

After 73 overs,England 192/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 44 , Sam Curran 8) Couple of singles of either end of the over for both batsmen. Ashwin slips in one or two good deliveries every over, but isn't able to do it with consistency. He lands one close to the footmarks and beats Buttler.

Ravi Ashwin is the only bowler to dismiss Ben Stokes more than 10 times in international cricket. This was the 11th time that he dismissed him.

After 74 overs,England 194/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 46 , Sam Curran 8) Hardik clocking above 135 clicks, trying to get something out of the surface. Buttler defends and drives solidly. Nudges the last ball to deep square leg and runs two easily. Still 20 overs remaining in the day.

After 75 overs,England 199/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 46 , Sam Curran 11) Full and on middle from Ashwin. A wristy flick from Sam Curran, which was so full of grace earns him couple of runs through midwicket. Ashwin goes around the wicket for a couple deliveries. Curran is tempted to play at a wide delivery outside off, he retracts after thinking of playing the ball that was turning away. Pant is unable to gather it cleanly, allowing England to add two more to their total via byes. Ashwin returns to over with wicket with a leg gully, an addition catcher, Curran tucks it well for a single to square leg.

After 76 overs,England 201/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 47 , Sam Curran 12) Curran brings up England's 200 with a single that is welcomed with loud cheer and applause from the Poms. We see Shami warming up, he might have a burst before the second new ball, that will be made available after 4 overs after this. Buttler gets a single to cover and Curran somehow plays a rising delivery, almost climbing over his shoulders with a straight bat. Drinks are called on.

FIFTY! Takes the ball on the full and drives it handsomely through covers that brings up another half-century for Jos Buttler. Another important knock from England's wicket-keeper, still some work to do for him to take his side to position of security. So far it has been a well compiled innings.

50 for Buttler and what an innings this is turning out to be. Clutch controlled really, and setting up the game, one way or other. Lead is now 179 as England have crossed 200. It is dangerous territory at the moment, for another wicket will mean the unbeaten batsman will go on attack mode. Anything above 220 and India will be wary.

After 77 overs,England 206/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 52 , Sam Curran 12) After few ordinary Test, Buttler has found himself among runs, a century in the third Test and now he has raised his 9th Test fifty. Ashwin gets on to jump off length, pitches on leg and beats Curran's prod, flies over the outside edge and finishes over the off stump, hitting Pant around shoulder. The close in fielders thought there might be an edge, even Ashwin was interested in it, but Pant wasn't able to hold on. Probably Curran didn't get anything. The physio runs out to attend Pant, who is clearly in some pain. After the delay, Curran plays out the remainder of Ashwin's over cautiously.

FOUR! Little width on offer outside off and Buttler glides it nicely past the slip fielder and beats the wide man protecting the third man boundary

These two are now building a nice little partnership here. Collecting four runs off the first five balls with the field spread wide. Buttler ends Hardik's over with a boundary. England lead by 187.

After 79 overs,England 214/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 59 , Sam Curran 13) Ashwin into his 32nd over now. He delivers a maiden to Curran, who ably defends the off spinner, the straighter one and the carrom ball.

FOUR! Hardik delivers a customary half-volley outside off asking for the batsman to hit and Buttler is in too good a mood to miss out. Drives it to cover boundary.

After 80 overs,England 218/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 63 , Sam Curran 13) Pandya's former Mumbai Indians teammate Buttler creams the half-volley through the covers for a boundary and cautiously negates the rest of the over. The second new ball will be on offer for India after this over.

After 81 overs,England 218/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 63 , Sam Curran 13) Nope. The second new ball isn't taken, neither has Ashwin been taken off the attack. The tweaker comes and sends down another maiden.

After 82 overs,England 223/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 65 , Sam Curran 16) Buttler rotates the strike with a single to square leg. Curran pulls a head high short delivery nicely to deep square leg for one. Drop and run from Buttler, with a slight bit of hesitation, the bowler runs and shies at the non-striker's end. Misses and Ashwin has to put in a full length dive at mid off to save overthrows. He does it successfully. Couple of more runs as Curran cuts it through cover and mid off, making it another five run over.

Second new ball has been taken and it is R Ashwin who will continue with it.

FOUR! Some loop from Ashwin and it is wide outside off. Curran doesn't have to worry about the turn with the new ball. Doesn't even get to the pitch of the ball, he just thrashes into the delivery to send it scurrying to cover fence

After 83 overs,England 228/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 66 , Sam Curran 20) New ball, but same old bowler, as Ashwin begins into his 34th over. Curran with a fierce boundary to end the over. A boundary that brings a 50-run stand for the 7th wicket. Important runs this and with it England's lead goes over 200.

Right then, Jasprit Bumrah is called back. Two slips and a gully i.e. almost a fourth slip.

After 84 overs,England 228/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 66 , Sam Curran 20) Bumrah does get a couple of deliveries to skid through, but nothing too threatening for Buttler as he leaves and blocks with not much trouble. Maiden.

OUT! Slanted in and some more late movement into Buttler does him in. Ishant Sharma strikes in his first over with the second new ball. Plays outside the line of the ball, a little shuffle across the stumps also doesn't help him. Dharmasena rules it out and it remains the same after DRS taken, but the pitching is fine, so is the impact and it was hitting the wickets on Umpire's call. Good hand from Buttler comes to an end. J Buttler lbw b Ishant 69(122)

After 85 overs,England 233/7 ( Sam Curran 22 , ) Two slips and a gully that is standing well ahead of the cordon for Sam Curran. A neat to deep point allows Curran to get to the other end. Understandably, Ishant starts his spell over the wicket than his preferred round the stumps to the left-hander as he has been warned twice in this innings. No gully for Buttler, which is later taken off for Curran as well. Four runs come off the over, but Ishant gets the important wicket of Jos Buttler. England retain their review by the virtue of Umpire's call.

FOUR! Top shot from Sam Curran down the ground, beats mid off to its left. Was not too bad a delivery from Bumrah. Curran presents the full face of the bat and punches with such aplomb

FOUR! Lovely, isn't it. This was a half-volley outside off and Curran this time gets it to the right of the mid off fielder for a boundary. Two back-to-back boundaries thanks to couple of quality strokes. Sweet sound on impact.

The highest target successfully chased by a team against England in the fourth innings of a Test in England in this decade is 322 by Windies at Leeds. Only in a mad world would India fancy chasing that.

After 86 overs,England 241/7 ( Sam Curran 30 , Adil Rashid 0) Curran quickly brushes away the joy that Buttler's wicket brought to the Indian camp with couple of delightful boundaries hit with such authority and it was Bumrah, who was at the receiving end.

FOUR! Wow! Adil Rashid with a wristy flick to square leg boundary. Full and straight from Ishant and Rashid with an nonchalant whip. Quality.

After 87 overs,England 245/7 ( Sam Curran 30 , Adil Rashid 4) Rashid first shows his solid defence by getting right behind the line of the ball and then shows he can even score runs with a terrific flick off the middle stump to end the over with a boundary. England inch towards 250.

FOUR! Boundaries continue to flow. Back of a length and was way outside off. Curran jumps on the backfoot and flays it over the cordon for a boundary to third man fence. Intentionally played over the slips and again very well executed.

England goes past their first innings score with a french cut from Adil Rashid to fine leg. Another over ends with a boundary that takes England past 250 adding to India's frustration.

After 89 overs,England 253/7 ( Sam Curran 35 , Adil Rashid 6) Rashid defends a couple of deliveries well off the back foot. Ajinkya Rahane moves to a short point for Curran, who likes cutting and punching it through that region, and because he plays it uppishly, it is a good move from Kohli. Ishant sprays one down the leg side and Pant grabs at it unsuccessfully, leaking a bye of the last ball. Five overs left in the day, but really doubt we will get them all as just eight minutes are left in third day's play.

FOUR! Rashid it carves it past point for another boundary. Just outside the channel from Shami and Rashid punching it with an angled bat face punching it through point.

Singles on either side of the boundary from Rashid. Play and a miss for Curran as ball doesn't rise enough and sneakes under his bottom edge. Six runs came off the 90th over of the innings

Ashwin is brought on too quicky sneak in an over.

If you have been watching Indian cricket for two decades, add Sam Curran's name to the list of cricketers who have tormented India in Test series. Most of them left-handers - Jimmy Adams, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Saeed Anwar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matthew Hayden, Gary Kirsten.... Meanwhile, lead is past 230.

After 91 overs,England 259/7 ( Sam Curran 36 , Adil Rashid 11) Ashwin comes on to bowl his 35th over and beat the clock so that India can have another go with Shami from the other end. Rashid gets forward and defends almost on loop as Ashwin more or less maintains the same line and length. A bat pad and a gully was in waiting, but apart from the last ball that went off the inside edge there was no real interest for them.

Shami runs in to bowl the last over of Day three, will he be able to strike like he did just before lunch?

Yes he can! OUT! Right in the corridor outside the off stump and Rashid didn't know whether to play or leave, hangs his bat out, takes the edge to the keeper and Shami takes his third. Again, right just before close of play.

After 91.5 overs,England 260/7 ( Sam Curran 37 , ) Curran gets a poke past the cordon for a single to third man. Rashid with a tentative push to Rahane at gully which goes on the bounce. Pant takes a simple catch as Rashid edges one off Shami of the penultimate delivery of the day.

Stumps, Day 3 England end the day with 260 on the scoreboard and are 233 runs ahead. They still have two more wickets in hand with Sam Curran still out there. India will not breathe easy until they bowl them out, neither are England assured of their position. Still it could be anybody's game, very evenly poised, perhaps England might just have their noses ahead. Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets in the day. Jennings and Root did start well, but both dismissed by Shami, pinned the former and caught Root napping with a bull's eye. Stokes and Buttler got England back on track, Ashwin had the better of Stokes again after doing bulk of the bowling throughout the day. Buttler went on to stich another important half-century. Curran showed his class with the bat once again. Eight wickets fell in the day as England scored 254 runs on the third day.

India have chased a target of 200-plus only once outside Asia in the fourth innings of a Test match. They chased a target of 403 runs against Windies at Port of Spain in 1976. It will be interesting to see what target India will get tomorrow.

Shami breaks the stand off what turns out to be the last ball of the day. With two wickets to go, you can expect Sam Curran to come out swinging tomorrow morning and extend this lead as much as possible. Right now, it stands at 233 runs, and while India will be confident about chasing this down, there will be quite some confidence in the hosts' camp too. This is turning out to be another engaging Test like Birmingham, albeit on a different kind of pitch.

An intriguing Day 4 of the Test is in prospect and we will be here to provide you all the scores and updates. Our friend Chetan Narula from the ground will join us, so will Umang Pabari will some interesting stats, so do join us from 3pm onwards. Wishing you a fun Satudary.

Day 2 report: Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara produced a magnificent unbeaten 132 to help India post 273 in the first innings and take a 27-run lead on day 2 of the fourth Test at Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At stumps, England were 6/0 in their second dig and trailing by 21 runs with openers Alastair Cook (batting 2) and Keaton Jennings (batting 4) at the crease.

For the tourists, R. Ashwin (0/1), who opened the bowling, and Jasprit Bumrah (0/5) bowled a couple of overs each.

Replying to England's 246 in the first essay, India started the day at 19/0 but after pacer Stuart Broad (3/63) removed the openers K.L. Rahul (19) and Shikhar Dhawan (23) in quick succession, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Pujara, who notched up his 15th overall hundred and second outside Asia, used his feet brilliantly against the spinners and dropped anchor to stitch together a 92-run third wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli (46) and lay the foundation.

Pujara then joined hands with tailenders Ishant Sharma (14) and Jasprit Bumrah (6) for 32-run and 46-run associations, respectively, surviving a middle-order collapse during tea and ensuring he held one end up.

For England, recalled all-rounder Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 5/63.

Pujara took 257 balls to reach 132 and his innings was laced with 16 boundaries.

India were some 50 runs away when they lost the eighth wicket and a handy lead looked likely for England.

But a dogged Pujara shepherded the tail to help the visitors take a vital lead.

The right-hander from Saurashtra brought up his ton by hitting Moeen back over his head for two runs.

Earlier, Rahul and Dhawan had added 18 runs to the overnight score before Broad trapped Rahul to draw first blood for the hosts.

Soon after, Dhawan failed to control his instincts and offered a thick edge off a Broad delivery to be caught by Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Kohli and Pujara then steadied the ship from 37/2 to 100 with no further damage, stitching together a 63-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket.

Kohli, in the process, also became the quickest Indian to enter the elite club of batsmen notching 6,000 Test runs.

Previously, Sunil Gavaskar had achieved the landmark in 117 innings, while the 29-year-old Kohli took two innings less to get to the feat.

In the second session, the hosts bounced back taking three wickets to reduce India to 181/5 at tea.

Pujara went back undefeated on a patient 70 after losing his partner Rishabh Pant for a duck on the final ball before the post-lunch session came to an end.

Pujara and Kohli (46) consolidated the innings further by putting together a solid partnership that deflated the English attack to some extent until left-arm quick Sam Curran (1/41) got the back of the India skipper, caught by Cook.

All-rounder Ben Stokes (1/23) then struck with the wicket of Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (11).

Thereafter, Pant joined Pujara in the middle and the duo managed to put on 20 runs, despite the fact that the rookie stumper failed to open his account even after facing 29 balls before being finally trapped in front by off-spinner Moeen.

In the final session, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (4) and Ashwin (1) fell to Moeen who was on a roll before Ishant got going with Pujara. The tall pacer was also dismissed by Moeen to complete his five-wicket haul with Broad accounting for Bumrah.

Brief scores: England 246 & 6/0 (Alastair Cook batting 2, Keaton Jennings batting 4; India 273 all out (Cheteshwar Pujara 132 not out, Virat Kohli 46, Moeen Ali 5/63, Stuart Broad 3/63). India lead by 21 runs.

