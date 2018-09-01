First Cricket
Asia Cup 2018, India squad: Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma to lead; Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav recalled

Virat Kohli has been rested for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE and Rohit Sharma will lead India in his absence. Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, and Ambati Rayudu have been recalled.

FirstCricket Staff, September 01, 2018

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE as Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, and Manish Pandey also marked their return to the squad for the five-nation event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

File picture of Rohit Sharma. Reuters

Regular skipper Virat Kohli, currently leading the team in England, has been rested. The Indian team will end their long English sojourn on 11 September. Asia Cup begins on 15 September in Dubai. India will open their campaign on 18 September.

Manish Pandey, who was not part of the 50-over team that played in England, has been rewarded for his stellar show in the Quadrangular series, where besides leading India ‘B’ to a title, he scored 306 runs without being dismissed once. Pandey’s Karnataka statemate Mayank Agarwal, who had a breakout 2017-18 domestic season, was once again ignored despite racking up 236 runs at an average of 59 along with a century and a half-century.

Rajasthan’s 20-year-old left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed got his maiden call-up to the national side. Ahmed played the Quadrangular series for India ‘A’, and was part of the ‘A’ team that toured England in June- July.

OUT: Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Sreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli

IN: Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ambati Rayudu

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice Captain) , KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018

Tags : #Asia Cup 2018 #Cricket #India #India Squad #Kedar Jadhav #Khaleel Ahmed #KL Rahul #Manish Pandey #Rohit Sharma #Shardul Thakur #Siddharth Kaul #Sports #UAE #Virat Kohli

