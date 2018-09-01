Asia Cup 2018, India squad: Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma to lead; Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav recalled
Virat Kohli has been rested for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE and Rohit Sharma will lead India in his absence. Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, and Ambati Rayudu have been recalled.
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 HK vs OMA - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs MAL - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs SIN - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs SIN - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs OMA - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs HK - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 6th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs TBC - Sep 16th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
J&K abductions: Govt apathy towards secure housing, training for state police force is helping terrorists
-
Raj and DK on horror comedy Stree, Amazon Prime series The Family Man and the Go Goa Gone sequel
-
TMC's intimidation tactics, internal factionalism behind violence in West Bengal following SC verdict on panchayat polls
-
Donald Trump stays away as more than 10,000 people bid solemn farewell to John McCain at US Capitol
-
GDP at 2-year high of 8.2% in Q1: Economy is finally coming out of twin shocks, but there is a bumpy ride ahead
-
LIVE Asian Games 2018 day 14 Updates: बॉक्सिंग, ब्रिज के बाद अब स्क्वॉश से गोल्ड की उम्मीद
-
करगिल के निकाय चुनाव में नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस ने लहराया परचम, बीजेपी-पीडीपी को झटका
-
राफेल मामला: चिदंबरम बोले- विमान को जल्दबाजी में खरीदने की क्या जरूरत थी?
-
PM मोदी आज करेंगे इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक का उद्घाटन
-
जैन मुनि तरुण सागर का निधन, पीएम मोदी ने जताया शोक
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Rohit Sharma will lead India in the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE as Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, and Manish Pandey also marked their return to the squad for the five-nation event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.
File picture of Rohit Sharma. Reuters
Regular skipper Virat Kohli, currently leading the team in England, has been rested. The Indian team will end their long English sojourn on 11 September. Asia Cup begins on 15 September in Dubai. India will open their campaign on 18 September.
Manish Pandey, who was not part of the 50-over team that played in England, has been rewarded for his stellar show in the Quadrangular series, where besides leading India ‘B’ to a title, he scored 306 runs without being dismissed once. Pandey’s Karnataka statemate Mayank Agarwal, who had a breakout 2017-18 domestic season, was once again ignored despite racking up 236 runs at an average of 59 along with a century and a half-century.
Rajasthan’s 20-year-old left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed got his maiden call-up to the national side. Ahmed played the Quadrangular series for India ‘A’, and was part of the ‘A’ team that toured England in June- July.
OUT: Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Sreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli
IN: Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ambati Rayudu
India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice Captain) , KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed
Updated Date:
Sep 01, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli's workload, middle-order woes on selectors' minds ahead of India squad selection for UAE event
In happy mindspace, Mayank Agarwal ready to pile more runs while waiting for elusive national call-up
India vs England: Dominant visitors complete 203-run win in third Test to announce comeback in five-match series