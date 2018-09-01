Rohit Sharma will lead India in the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE as Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, and Manish Pandey also marked their return to the squad for the five-nation event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli, currently leading the team in England, has been rested. The Indian team will end their long English sojourn on 11 September. Asia Cup begins on 15 September in Dubai. India will open their campaign on 18 September.

Manish Pandey, who was not part of the 50-over team that played in England, has been rewarded for his stellar show in the Quadrangular series, where besides leading India ‘B’ to a title, he scored 306 runs without being dismissed once. Pandey’s Karnataka statemate Mayank Agarwal, who had a breakout 2017-18 domestic season, was once again ignored despite racking up 236 runs at an average of 59 along with a century and a half-century.

Rajasthan’s 20-year-old left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed got his maiden call-up to the national side. Ahmed played the Quadrangular series for India ‘A’, and was part of the ‘A’ team that toured England in June- July.

Considering the workload we have given Virat Kohli rest. He has been playing continuously for quite some time. We need to preserve some of our precious players who are playing all 3 formats, looking at that workload we have started with Virat &he will be rested for Asia Cup: BCCI pic.twitter.com/gHYZ7Kyfck — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018

There are two, three slots we are yet to see before we fix the final team for the World Cup and one of the slots is a seamer slot which is available. We are looking at a left-hander option in Khaleel Ahmed: MSK Prasad, BCCI Chief selector pic.twitter.com/w1hAtSkln3 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018

OUT: Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Sreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli

IN: Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ambati Rayudu

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice Captain) , KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed