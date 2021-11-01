Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Sri Lanka At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 01 November, 2021

01 November, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England

England

163/4 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 29
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

137/10 (19.0 ov)

England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs

Live Blog
England Sri Lanka
163/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.15 137/10 (19.0 ov) - R/R 7.21

Match Ended

England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs

Maheesh Theekshana - 2

Lahiru Kumara - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Lahiru Kumara not out 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Moeen Ali 3 0 15 2
Chris Jordan 4 0 24 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 137/10 (19)

3 (3) R/R: 4.5

Maheesh Theekshana 2(2) S.R (100)

c Chris Jordan b Moeen Ali
Highlights, England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021, Full Cricket Score: England virtually seal semi-final spot with 26-run win

Highlights, England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021, Full Cricket Score: England virtually seal semi-final spot with 26-run win

23:30 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, with England emerging winners for a fourth time in as many games to become the first team to seal their place in the semis. Kudos to Sri Lanka though for pushing the Group 1 leaders all the way, and they were very much in the game till the time Hasaranga and Shanaka stuck around. They'll be hoping to learn their lessons from this defeat and try and sign out with a win in their remaining match against West Indies. England, on the other hand, have the option of resting a player or two for their remaining group game against South Africa, though one can never be sure if the reigning ODI world champions will want to take their foot off the gas pedal at any stage during the tournament.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of this match. This is Amit Banerjee, signing off and bidding you all goodnight!

Full Scorecard
23:27 (IST)

Dasun Shanaka: The bowlers been outstanding the whole tournament in the first ten overs. The experience is low. When we started batting, we knew dew would play a role. Wickets cost us the match. Six months back we were not the same team, but we have come a long way. Really happy with the way the boys are fighting.

Eoin Morgan: Incredibly proud. Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali stepped up unbelievably well to support others with the ball. Jos Buttler played one of his best ever innings in an England shirt. Privileged to play with him and great to have him in the team. Sri Lanka have pushed us further than we have been pushed in the tournament. A combination of unbelievable skill and his calm nature. Today was a bit of a tougher test.

Full Scorecard
23:22 (IST)

Jos Buttler is the Player of the Match!

Buttler: Stay patient. Managed to get a really good partnership. We were just trying to get something going. At the time we were thinking 120 might be a good score. We were trying to target the small side. Really enjoy batting with Morgs. (Running Shanaka out) Was probably the favourite bit of my day. We were under pressure for a long part in the chase. I was trying to guess where he was trying to bowl, and had batted for quite some time.

Full Scorecard
23:21 (IST)

Few would say otherwise...

Full Scorecard
23:20 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sri Lanka 137/10 ( Lahiru Kumara 1 , )

Moeen puts the finishing touches, removing Karunaratne and Theekshana in a space of six deliveries to end with 2/15 as England hand Sri Lanka a 26-run loss to not only extend their unbeaten start and collect their fourth win on the trot, but also sealing his side’s semi-final qualification chances.

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Theekshana looks to have some fun with the match virtually out of their grasp, looking to clear the wide long off fence, but ends up offering Jordan the safest of catches. Moeen Ali grabs the remaining wicket off his last delivery of the evening, sealing a 26-run win for England! SL 137 all out

Theekshana c Jordan b Moeen 2(2)

Full Scorecard
23:09 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Karunaratne holes out to the man at long on to depart for a duck, leaving England needing just one more wicket to complete a fourth victory on the trot! SL 134/9

Karunaratne c Roy b Moeen 0(2)

Full Scorecard
23:07 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sri Lanka 134/8 ( Chamika Karunaratne 0 , Maheesh Theekshana 0)

England effectively seal the game in Jordan’s final over of the evening, with Dasun Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera departing in a space of five balls. Jordan signs off with 2/24 at the end of his quota, and the equation of 30 off 12 now looks near impossible with no set batter at the crease.

Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)
wkt

OUT! A second wicket for Chris Jordan off his last delivery of the evening, as Dushmantha Chameera holes out to the fielder standing in front of the boundary at deep backward square leg. SL 134/8

Chameera c Malan b Jordan 4(4)

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Superb piece of work by Jos Buttler, catching Shanaka short of his crease at the striker's end just as the Sri Lanka skipper took a couple of steps forward askng for a single! England may very well have sealed the game with the dismissal of the opposition captain. SL 130/7

Shanaka run out (Buttler) 26(25)

Full Scorecard
Load More

19:07 (IST)

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
19:05 (IST)

TOSS: Sri Lanka win the toss, and skipper Dasun Shanaka opts to field

England vs Sri Lanka, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Livingstone starts off with a dot, followed by a couple of singles. Hasaranga slices the ball over point off the fourth to collect his third boundary, but perishes next ball while attempting to clear the fence thanks to a terrific bit of work by Roy and Billings near the wide long off boundary. Seven from the over along with the wicket, with Chamika Karunaratne joining Shanaka at the centre. Sri Lanka need 34 off 18 with four wickets in hand.

Preview: Having virtually sealed their qualification after a thumping victory over the Old Enemy on Saturday, England will eye a fourth victory on the trot when they take on Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday.

The Englishmen were at their decisive best against arch-rivals Australia, whom they will meet again for the Ashes that starts a little over a month from now. The bowlers were on the money from the word go after England opted to field as the two Chris' — Woakes and Jordan — set about dismantling the Aussie top order to restrict them to 21/4 in the seventh over.

While a late fightback from skipper Aaron Finch (44) and Ashton Agar (20) lent some respectability to the Aussie batting performance as they eventually managed 125, stopped the explosive England batting unit from comfortably chasing down a modest target like this was always going to be a challenge. And even though they lost a couple of wickets along the way, Jos Buttler's fiery 71 not out ensured the 2016 runners-up got home with more than eight overs to spare.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of England vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match. AP

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of England vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match. AP

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered their second straight loss that has suddenly has made their chances of making it to the last four of the mega event very difficult. Dasun Shanaka's men, coming off an eight-wicket loss against the Aussies, were bundled out for 142 thanks to another disciplined bowling effort from South Africa with opener Pathum Nissanka (72) fighting a lone battle against the Proteas attack.

In reply, South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were looking down and out after Wanindu Hasaranga completed a hat-trick — the second of this tournament. David Miller and Kagiso Rabada found themselves staring at a tricky position in the 18th over, but managed to keep their calm in the pressure cooker situation. Rabada released the pressure with a six off Dushmantha Chameera in the penultimate over, before Miller went berserk the next over with back-to-back sixes off Lahiru Kumara. Rabada then hit the winning boundary to seal the Proteas' second win on the trot.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fixture:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and Sri Lanka take place?

The match between England and Sri Lanka will take place on 1 November 2021.

What is the venue for England and Sri Lanka match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

What time will England and Sri Lanka match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England and Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: November 01, 2021 23:38:17 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

