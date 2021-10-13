ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table team venue schedule time ranking winning prediction

Five years after losing a heart-stopping T20 World Cup final to the West Indies, Eoin Morgan's England start as narrow favourites in their bid to become double world champions despite the absence of Ben Stokes.
Not far behind though are Virat Kohli's India, an ever-lethal West Indies and World Test champions New Zealand — not to mention South Africa, Australia, former winners Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and fairytale outsiders Afghanistan.
Postponed and moved twice because of the pandemic, the tournament's seventh edition kicks off on 17 October with Oman — joint hosts with the United Arab Emirates — taking on Papua New Guinea in a first qualifying round.
The top nations will join the event — played in stadiums 70-percent full — on 23 October with Australia and South Africa playing the opener of the Super 12 stage and England up against holders West Indies.
Asian giants India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 24 October with Kohli looking to go out with a bang before stepping down as captain of the T20 side after the tournament.
A closer look at every #T20WorldCup team, their history in the tournament, and their big match in the group stages 👀
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 23, 2021
Trans-Tasman neighbours New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, will also be eyeing two successive world crowns after they won the inaugural Test championship, beating India in the final in June.
New Zealand are clubbed with India, Pakistan and Afghanistan in Group 1. England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies make up Group 2.
South Africa and former champions Pakistan remain underdogs while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh need to fight it out with associate nations to join the heavyweights in the Super 12s.
The matches will be held across four venues — the Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground — with the final scheduled for Dubai on 14 November.
With inputs from AFP.
