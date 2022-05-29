Hardik Pandya's impressive bowling pushes Rajasthan Royals on backfoot in IPL 2022 final

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was on a roll against Rajasthan Royals in the final of the IPL 2022 in Ahmedabad after he returned with figures of 3/17 in 4 overs.

Pandya troubled the batters with quick back of the length and short deliveries and rattled the Royals middle-order.

The right-hander first removed his counterpart Sanju Samson on the second ball of the ninth over with short one. The batter tried to pull that one but couldn't connect his stroke and was caught around the backward point area for 14 off 11.

Pandya then scalped an important wicket of Jos Buttler on the very first ball of the 13th over. He bowled another short delivery, outside off that Buttler tried to run down to the third man but only managed to edge it and then rest was done by wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha behind. Buttler was undone for 39 off 35.

The Titans captain later returned in the 15th over to bowl his final one. He was hit for 10 runs in the first five balls in this over before he finally got another wicket on the final delivery. Hardik bowled a slower back of the length ball to Shimron Hetmyer who tried to defend it but a bit early as the ball popped in the air and the bowler was grabbed the catch in his follow through.

Hetmyer was sent back in the hut for 11 off 12.

The Titans have made it to the final in their debut season.

