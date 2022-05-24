Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: All your questions answered ahead of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League in Kolkata today (24 May). GT and RR ended the league stage at No 1 and No 2 respectively and the losing team will get another shot to make the title clash.

The Eliminator will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday and the winner of that fixture will take on the losing side today for a spot in the final.

Before the coin goes for a toss at the Eden Gardens, here's answering some FAQs:

Weather in Kolkata: The weather situation is far from ideal at Eden Gardens and there is a 68% chance of rain in the evening and 40% chance of thunderstorms. No IPL fixture has been affected by rain so far but that is likely to change when the teams walk out for the all-important contest today.

Now, coming to the all-important question. What happens if rain interrupts or washes out today's match?

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 overs match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 12.50am," the playing conditions statement read.

"For the Final, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 overs match to be completed by the end of the extra time on the reserve day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the final. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 1.20 am," it further added.

Back at a venue that's seen so many iconic moments over decades Catch our Titans talking about this amazing vibe called Eden #AavaDe #SeasonOfFirsts #TATAIPL #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/Y1P0jHrJ2B — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 24, 2022

A little flashback helps!

Gujarat Titans have been dominant in the IPL 2022 so far as they became the first side to qualify for the knockouts stage. The road to the knockouts was a rather smooth one for the Hardik Pandya-led unit and they would be happy to see where they are right now.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other end, were off the blocks in fine fashion riding on spin twins and Jos Buttler. They lost their way a bit in the middle largely due to a misfiring Buttler but have recovered well and look a solid unit. Rajasthan Royals' road to the playoffs could have been smoother but they would take the results which came their way with open arms.

The debutants found consistency from Hardik Pandya, lower-order brilliance from Rahul Tewatia, David Miller and Rashid Khan. Mohammed Shami has been penetrating in the powerplay and Rashid has shown his effectiveness in the middle order. Not to forget, how good has Wriddhiman Saha been at top of the order for Gujarat? Here's a look at more top moments from their campaign.

Rajasthan Royals hit the right notes at the auction, got what they wanted, put together a brilliant combination and delivered. Buttler, Chahal, Ashwin, the dangerous Hetmyer, moving Boult, skiddy Prasidh, the season has been headlined by these star players and the management would expect them to do more of the same tonight. Before we shift focus to tonight's game, a look at top moments of Rajasthan Royals' campaign.

