IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Kolkata Weather Update

The high-flying Gujarat Titans, the only team to reach 20 points in the league stage of Indian Premier League 2022, will face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 to kickstart the IPL 2022 playoffs. After all the action for more than a month in four stadiums across Maharashtra, the IPL playoffs will now shift to Eden Gardens in Kolkata where the Qualifier 1 will take place on Tuesday.

GT and RR finished in the top two of the points table and will now square off in the first Qualifier. The winner will book their ticket for the final set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, but the loser will get another opportunity. They face the winner of the Eliminator match between third and fourth-ranked teams Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore for a spot in the final.

GT were always ahead of the rest. Right from the onset, the Hardik Pandya-led team were the side to beat despite this being their debut edition. The best part about the performance of GT has been the absence of one or two heroes. They have had many heroes and performed as a unit. Rashid Khan, captain Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, and Mohammed Shami have all done their bit to ensure GT has a memorable start to their IPL journey.

Their opponents Rajasthan Royals have all the firepower to stop on their tracks. Captain Sanju Samson might feel a bit hard done by for being ignored for the South Africa series. He surely will have a point to prove.

Weather Report

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The weather forecast for Tuesday is not ideal. No match in this IPL so far has been affected by the weather but that, unfortunately, might change soon. There is a 68% chance of rain in the evening and a 40% chance of thunderstorms. The maximum temperature for Tuesday can be 36 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.