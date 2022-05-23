IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) road to playoffs

The Rajasthan Royals made some brilliant choices ahead of the IPL 2022 and one of them was roping in spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the mega auctions. The leg-spinner has been on song in this edition of the cash-rich league as he concluded the league stage with a total of 26 wickets in 14 games which also included a hattrick and a fifer.

While the right-arm bowler has been a backbone of RR's bowling unit, Jos Buttler has shown his class with the bat. The aggressive opener has had bit of a rough patch in last few games but the England batter has already amassed a total of 629 runs in 14 matches for RR.

The Royals had a decent run in the campaign as they won 9 matches out of the 14 that they played and also took the second spot in the points table on the basis of a better NRR than LSG. After having a dominant start, RR lost momentum in the middle stage after they suffered three defeats (MI, KKR, DC) in a span of for four games but made a solid return to form to conclude the league stage with two wins on the trot against LSG and CSK respectively, and eventually attained the second position in the points table. RR will now lock horns with Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday in Kolkata. Here's a look at their road to IPL playoffs:

Matches and Results

1) RR vs SRH: RR won by 61 runs

2) RR vs MI: RR won by 23 runs

3) RR vs RCB: RCB won by 4 wickets

4) RR vs LSG: RR won by 3 runs

5) GT vs RR: GT won by 37 runs

6) RR vs KKR: RR won by 7 runs

7) RR vs DC: RR won by 15 runs

8) RR vs RCB: RR won by 29 runs

9) RR vs MI: MI won by 5 wickets

10) RR vs KKR: KKR won by 7 wickets

11) PBKS vs RR: RR won by 6 wickets

12) RR vs DC: DC won by 8 wickets

13) RR vs LSG: RR won by 24 runs

14) RR vs CSK: RR won by 5 wickets

