IPL 2022 playoffs: Top moments from Gujarat Titans road to knockouts

They say first impression is the best impression, and Gujarat Titans have certainly impressed as a unit during Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The Hardik Pandya-led side cruised to the IPL 2022 playoffs by finishing as league leaders with 20 points, losing just four of the 14 matches.

As a result, GT will have a couple of shots at reaching the final and will face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya himself enjoyed a good league stage with the bat, scoring 413 runs from 13 matches at an average of 41.30.

GT were even on a roll once, winning five consecutive games during the midseason. One of those victories came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and when it mattered the most, the likes of David Miller (94) and Rashid Khan (40) stepped up to beat CSK. That was, in fact, a game which saw Hardik Pandya miss out due to an injury, with Rashid in turn leading the side.

GT will be dreaming to lift their maiden title in their debut season in less than a week’s time, and with the playoffs approaching quickly, it’s a good time to check out GT’s top moments.

Here are a few of them:

David Miller 94 (GT vs CSK)

David Miller’s unbeaten knock of 94 came when it mattered the most for GT. The Titans missed Hardik Pandya due to injury and Rashid Khan was named stand-in skipper for the game. GT opted to bowl after winning the toss, and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 73 took CSK to 169/5.

In response, GT were in a spot of bother at 87/5 following Rahul Tewatia’s dismissal. By then, David Miller was already in the middle and Rashid joined the South African.

Miller had already scored a fifty by the time Rashid joined him. Rashid, in fact, ran riot towards the end, hitting two fours and three sixes in his 21-ball knock of 40. Miller, meanwhile, almost dealt his entirety of the inning with boundaries, hitting six fours and six sixes in his 51-ball knock.

And although GT lost Rashid and Alzarri Joseph off consecutive balls in the 19th over, Miller gave the finishing touch with a six over fine leg, four over square leg and then a brace to seal the deal for GT.

Hardik Pandya 87 (GT vs RR)

GT play RR in less than 24 hours time in Qualifier 1, and now seems a perfect time for a small throwback from the time these two teams met in April.

RR opted to field, and their decision seemed to work until the seventh over, when GT lost Shubman Gill.

In came Hardik Pandya, who played a captain’s knock of 87 off 52 balls. Pandya was coming off an unbeaten 50 in the previous match, and he continued his positive form in this one as well.

Pandya had Abhinav Manohar (43) at the other end, and although GT lost the latter in the 16th over with GT’s score reading 139/4, Miller (31*) and Pandya would help them post 192/4.

In reply, RR fell well short by 37 as GT collected a memorable victory.

Rahul Tewatia (12 off last two balls)

These were still the early days of IPL 2022, and in Match 16 of the ongoing season, Rahul Tewatia did a Tewatia.

PBKS had posted 189/9 on the back of a fine innings from Liam Livingstone (64).

In reply, even though GT lost Matthew Wade early in the chase, Shubman Gill (96) ensured GT remained in the hut.

GT’s fortunes kept swinging towards the end of the game. GT lost Shubman in the penultimate ball of the 19th with the score reading 170/3, and lost Hardik Pandya just a couple of balls later. Following a four and a single from Miller in the third and fourth balls, GT needed 12 runs to win the game, from two balls. And Tewatia did exactly what the doctor ordered, hitting two sixes, one over deep midwicket and another over cow corner to seal the match.

Wriddhiman Saha (67*)

Wriddhiman Saha has had quite a good IPL with the bat this season, scoring 312 runs from just nine games. One of his most notable knocks this season came against CSK just a little over a week back, when he scored an unbeaten 67 in a match-winning affair.

The GT bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, did well to restrict CSK to 133/5. The Titans started off well in the chase, with Saha and Shubman Gill forging a 59-run stand for the first wicket. While Saha did forge a 31-run stand with Wade, GT lost Wade and Pandya in a gap of two overs. But Saha stood firm.

Saha got to his fifty in the third ball of the 14th and it was only a matter of time till he finished the match. GT sealed the game with five balls to spare, and Saha and Miller (15*) unbeaten.

Rashid Khan (4/24)

In a match where all LSG fans would like to forget, Rashid Khan made it all the more memorable for GT fans. GT were restricted to 144/4 despite Shubman Gill’s 63.

In LSG’s reply, the GT bowlers gave them no room for improvement. Rashid Khan led them by example.

Deepak Hooda (27) was probably the only Lucknow batter with some notable runs to his name, and Rashid Khan was responsible for his dismissal. Apart from these, Rashid got the crucial wickets of Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder and Avesh Khan. The moment Avesh was caught by Saha, LSG were bundled out for their lowest total this IPL, 82. GT had scripted a remarkable win by 62 runs and they also snapped a two-match winless streak in the process.