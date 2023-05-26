Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill hailed by Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers after blistering 129 against Mumbai

Cricket

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill hailed by Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers after blistering 129 against Mumbai

Shubman Gill smashed his third century in four outings to propel Gujarat Titans to a commanding total of 233/3 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill hailed by Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers after blistering 129 against Mumbai

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his third century of IPL 2023 in 49 balls during the Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill set Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium alight with the innings of a lifetime in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians on Friday, powering Gujarat Titans to a commanding score of 233/3.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Gill, who went past Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis’ run tally to become the new owner of the Orange Cap, smashed his third century in four outings, bringing up the milestone in just 49 deliveries after GT were invited to bat by MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Related Articles

Strong wrists and beautiful timing

'Strong wrists and beautiful timing': Brett Lee on Shubman Gill's stellar knock against RCB

Strong wrists and beautiful timing

Virat Kohli on 'star' Shubman Gill after maiden IPL century: 'Go on and lead the next generation'

Gill, who was dropped by Tim David on 30 in the final over of the powerplay, reached his half-century in 32 deliveries but needed just 17 deliveries to score the next fifty in an amazing acceleration in the second half of the GT innings.

LIVE: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad

The in-form opener would make Mumbai pay dearly for the dropped chance, scoring another 99 runs before David finally made up for his mistake and collected a catch at deep midwicket off Akash Madhwal’s bowling to bring Gill’s fiery knock to an end.

Batting superstar Virat Kohli was among those hailing Gill’s knock. The former India and RCB captain shared a Story on Instagram in which he put a star emoji above an image of Gill celebrating his hundred.

Cricket Twitter, meanwhile, was overflowing with praise following the blistering knock, which we take a look at in greater detail here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 26, 2023 22:57:57 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Focus on Rohit Sharma again as MI look to halt GT juggernaut in Mumbai
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Focus on Rohit Sharma again as MI look to halt GT juggernaut in Mumbai

GT are sitting atop the points table with 16 points from 11 games, and a win for them in either of their final three league games will help them secure a spot in the top-two.

IPL 2023: BCCI to plant 500 saplings for every dot ball bowled in playoffs, says Jay Shah
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: BCCI to plant 500 saplings for every dot ball bowled in playoffs, says Jay Shah

Jay Shah also revealed that the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got 42,000 saplings after a total of 84 dot balls were bowled during the contest.

GT vs MI: Sehwag slams Shanaka, says all-rounder 'hasn't lived up to even 1 percent of expectations'
First Cricket News

GT vs MI: Sehwag slams Shanaka, says all-rounder 'hasn't lived up to even 1 percent of expectations'

Gujarat Titans' Dasun Shanaka has gathered just 26 runs in his three matches of IPL 2023.