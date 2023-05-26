What an incredible year is 2023 turning out to be for 23-year-old Shubman Gill. First, he scored centuries in all formats of the game, including a double-century against New Zealand, now there’s another feather to his hat, or should we say a new hat – the Orange Cap.

On Friday, with a blitzing 129 runs during the second qualifier against the Mumbai Indians, Gill took over the Orange Cap from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis.

In 16 matches across the season, he scored 851 runs at an average of 53.15 with two back-to-back centuries in the last two league matches.

This season the young batter scored three centuries and four half-centuries.

Du Plessis who was leading the Orange Cap table before Friday, scored 730 runs in 14 matches this season. Gill on Friday just needed nine runs to surpass the RCB skipper, which the GT batter did with ease.

With an explosive opening knock from Gill, the GT were set for a huge total of 233/3, mounting a great challenge in front of MI, who came into the match confident about defeating Lucknow in the last match with a big margin of 81 runs.

