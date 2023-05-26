OUT! Joshua Little gets rid of Cameron Green, cleaning the Aussie up by dismantling the top of leg stump. Green b Joshua Little 30
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2023 Playoff Updates: Shubman Gill's 60-ball knock of 129 helps GT post 233/3. MI need 234 runs to win.
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 110/3 ( Cameron Green 21 , Suryakumar Yadav 33)
Rashid Khan back into the attack. SKY hits the Afghan for consecutive boundaries off the second and third balls, timing both to perfection. Green joins the party later in the over, punching past short third for a four. MI go past 100, as 15 runs come off the over.
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 77/3 ( Cameron Green 7 , Suryakumar Yadav 14)
In what comes as a huge boost for MI, Cameron Green, who had been off the field after suffering an injury, is back at the crease to bat. Noor Ahmad is introduced into the attack. In the second ball, Green cuts through point to collect a brace. Still a good over from Noor, with just five runs off it.
OUT! Well, it was fun while it lasted, but Tilak Varma has to depart after a wonderful cameo of 43 off 14. Rashid Khan cleans up the youngster, knocking off the off and middle stumps! Tilak Varma b Rashid Khan 43
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 65/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 10 , Tilak Varma 38)
Shami continues. He has been brilliant so far in this match, but he gets punished by Tilak Varma this over. Four fours and a six off Varma in the over, and 24 runs come off the over. This is top stuff from the 20-year-old!
SIX! A short ball from Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma makes full use of it to pull over long-leg boundary.
OUT! Matters turn from bad to worse for MI, as Shami removes MI skipper Rohit Sharma. Shami has been impactful in the powerplay this season, and continues his fine form with the wicket of Rohit. Rohit c Joshua Little b Shami 8
Mumbai Indians 21/1 (2 overs)
Hardik Pandya brings himself into the attack. He goes head-to-head with MI skipper Rohit first up, who collects a boundary by flicking it past the short fine leg fielder. Green faces Hardik later in the over, but the Aussie is hit on the elbow. The physio comes out to treat Green. Green receives massages from the physio and gets a bandage put around the forearm. Green walks off retired hurt, and Suryakumar is in for Green. SKY begins with a boundary.
OUT! Early breakthrough for GT! Nehal Wadhera fails make much of an impact after he is dismissed by Mohammed Shami. Wadheri looks to pull this one, but got an edge off the bat that went to Saha, the wicketkeeper. Nehal Wadhera c Saha b Shami 4
FOUR! Nehal Wadhera makes use of the extra pace from Shami, and beats the point fielder to collect a boundary.
OUT! Mumbai Indians finally get their man! Akash Madhwal is the one who strikes, and removes Gill for 129. Gill went for a flick, but eventually holed out to Tim David at deep midwicket. Remember, David had dropped Gill when the latter was on 30, but David has finally got revenge. Gill walks back to a standing ovation from the Ahmedabad crowd. Shubman Gill c Tim David b Akash Madhwal 129
CENTURY! What a magnificent innings this has been from Shubman Gill. It's his third century of the season, gets to the milestone in 49 deliveries. Gill is simply unstoppable.
SIX! Maximums keep coming for Shubman Gill. This time, Gill, facing Chawla, steps out of the crease and lofts it over long-off.
FIFTY! Another composed innings from Shubman Gill, as he reaches his half-century in 32 deliveries. It's his fifth fifty in IPL 2023, and his 19th in his IPL career overall.
FOUR! Sai Sudharsan punishes Piyush Chawla with a boundary, finding the gap between deep midwicket and wide long-on for a four.
OUT! Wriddhiman Saha is stumped by Ishan Kishan. Saha was going for flick off Chawla's ball that went down leg, but missed it eventuallly and the MI keeper did the rest.
GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2
Playing XI
MI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
GT: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2
Mumbai Indians win the toss and Rohit Sharma says they will bowl first against Gujarat Titans.
GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2
The toss will take place at 7.45 pm IST, and the match will start at 8 pm.
GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2
The rain has stopped, and the covers are coming off. More good news as the players walk out for a warm-up. However, the toss has been delayed.
GT vs MI, IPL Qualifier 2 Preview: Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The winners will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Sunday’s final at the same venue.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
Even before the IPL started, GT were strong favourites to lift the trophy, and so far, they have met expectations. The Hardik Pandya-led side rounded off the league stage as league winners, with 20 points, and met CSK in Qualifier 1.
However, their batters, barring Shubman Gill (42) and Rashid Khan (30) let GT down and eventually lost by 15 runs.
MI, on the other hand, started the tournament on a rather slow note, but the resurgence of Suryakumar Yadav, and the rise of youngsters like Nehal Wadhera paved way to their qualification for the playoffs. In their last league match, MI saw off Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets, but had to wait for the outcome of RCB vs GT to confirm their playoff spot.
Pacer Akash Madhwal stole the show in MI’s Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai, finishing with impressive figures of 5/5.
MI had opted to bat first against Krunal Pandya and Co, and needed knocks from Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) to post 182/8.
However, LSG faltered in their reply, with Akash Madhwal regularly disturbing the batters while run-outs in the middle too cost them the game. LSG were bundled out for just 101 in 16.3 overs.
One major concern for Mumbai Indians going into the Qualifier 2 contest is that of skipper Rohit Sharma’s form. Rohit has had a rather inconsistent run with the bat this season, scoring 324 runs from 15 matches, that includes two fifties, the second of which came against SRH in their last league match.
Against LSG, Rohit started on a confident note, hitting Krunal Pandya for a six and a four, but lost his wicket courtesy a failed attempt at a lofted shot. He was dismissed for 11.
Meanwhile, for GT, Mohammed Shami will be crucial in the powerplay phase. Out of his 26 wickets in IPL 2023 so far, 15 of those have come in the powerplay. That shows how effective Shami can be in the first six overs for a GT side that have been at the best this season.
As far as their batting is concerned, Shubman Gill will be GT’s main player. The youngster has had a fantastic IPL so far, amassing 722 runs from 15 matches, with two centuries and four fifties.
GT vs MI squads
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), KS Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cam Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, N Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav
