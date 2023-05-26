Shubman Gill produced what might very well qualify as one of the best knocks of his career yet, smashing a blistering century to put Gujarat Titans in firm control of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Friday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Gill went past Faf du Plessis in the process to become the new owner of the Orange Cap, smashing his third century of the season to put the defending champions well and truly in control of the proceedings against five-time champions MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

While the opening batter had been getting into his groove early on during the powerplay, during which Gujarat collected 50 runs without losing a wicket, it was after opening partner Wriddhiman Saha’s dismissal that Gill teed off. The right-hander smashed veteran MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla for a straight six in a 16-run ninth over. Gill would bring up his half-century in 32 balls in the following over as GT reached 91/1 at the halfway stage.

Along the way he had been handed a lifeline by Tim David on 31, with the Australian putting down a tough chance near mid on off Chris Jordan’s bowling in the final over of the powerplay.

LIVE: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad

From thereon, it was a one-way street in favour of Gill and the Titans as the opening batter made the Mumbai attack that had bundled Lucknow Super Giants for a paltry 101 just a couple of days back to shreds. Such was his confidence that Gill made Mumbai seamer Akash Madhwal, who had decimated the LSG batting unit with 5/5 on Wednesday, for three sixes in a 21-run 12th over.

After Gill took 32 balls to score his first fifty runs, he would bring up the next fifty in just 17 deliveries, going past the three-figure mark for the third time in four outings.

Gill would finally be dismissed for a 60-ball 129 in the 17th over, with David completing the catch this time near deep midwicket to give Madhwal his only wicket of the evening.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya would then produce a useful cameo, smashing an unbeaten 28 off 13 deliveries with Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan too collecting a boundary in his unbeaten 5 as the defending champions posted a commanding 233/3 on the board after being invited to bat by the five-time champions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.