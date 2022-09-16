Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane’s twin failures in the semi-finals overshadows quarterfinal heroics

Ajinkya Rahane returned with back-to-back low scores in the ongoing Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone in Coimbatore.

After getting out for eight in the first innings on Day 1, Rahane was dismissed for 12 in the second innings. Rahane was bowled on 12 off Ankit Rajput’s delivery in the 16th over of the second innings on Day 2.

The current domestic season will prove to be important for Rahane to make a comeback to the Indian Test side. However, Rahane, ahead of the start of the tournament, had said that he is not thinking about the future and is expecting to “start from zero”.

Rahane had a splendid outing in the quarter-finals against North East Zone – scoring a marvelous 207 wherein the West Zone was considered to be a better side on the basis of first innings lead.

However, he has not been able to replicate anything close to that innings in the semi-final.

Although, Rahane’s leadership, something that was praised even while he was with the Indian side, was to the fore once again. The Central Zone was dismissed for 128 in their first innings after West Zone’s 257-run effort.

The West Zone ended with a 129-run first innings lead. In the second innings, they scored 130/3 after 28 overs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.