Duleep Trophy 2022: West Zone's Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit double centuries against North East Zone

West Zone batters have been on a roll against North East Zone in the on-going Duleep Trophy 2022 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. After being put into bat, openers Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided the side with a fine start as the two batters put up a partnership of 206 runs for the first wicket.

Ankur Malik broke the stand after he removed Shaw for 113 runs. Jaiswal was then joined by an experienced Ajinkya Rahane in the middle and the two batters thoroughly dominated the opposition.

The left-right batting duo of Jaiswal and Rahane stitched a stand of 333 runs for the second wicket with both the batters notching up individual double ton. Jaiswal was eventually out for 228 after being caught by Bishworjit off R Jonathan. Jaiswal’s knock comprised of 22 fours and three maximums.

Rahane on the other hand, remained unbeaten at 207 on the second day of the match. The right-handed batter has already struck six sixes and 18 fours during his innings. Rahul Tripathi who came in at number four also returned not at 25 as the side ended the day’s proceedings at 590/2.

