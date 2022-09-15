Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane dismissed cheaply against Central Zone after a mammoth double ton in quarter-finals

Ajinkya Rahane, leading the West Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, was dismissed cheaply on day one of the semi-finals against Central Zone in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Rahane returned to the dressing room after a paltry score of eight runs – hitting two boundaries in 26 deliveries. He was caught plumb in front of the wickets to medium pacer Gaurav Yadav in the 11th over of the first innings.

The current domestic season is vital for Rahane to make a comeback to the national squad after being dropped on the backdrop of a string of poor scores.

Interestingly, Rahane had scored a brilliant double ton – 207 in the first innings of the quarter-final match against North East Zone, but couldn’t replicate his performance in the second match.

West Zone qualified for the semi-finals on the basis of the first innings lead in the match against North East Zone.

Rahane, before the start of the domestic zonal tournament, had said that he is not looking at the future or India comeback, but is looking to start from zero again and focus on his present.

Even as Rahane got out cheaply, Prithvi Shaw (60) and Rahul Tripathi (47) made useful contributions as the West Zone managed a score of 148/6 after 48 overs.

