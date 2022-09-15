Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane dismissed cheaply against Central Zone after a mammoth double ton in quarter-finals

Ajinkya Rahane returned to the dressing room after a paltry score of eight runs – hitting two boundaries in 26 deliveries.
Ajinkya Rahane, leading the West Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, was dismissed cheaply on day one of the semi-finals against Central Zone in Coimbatore on Thursday.
Rahane returned to the dressing room after a paltry score of eight runs – hitting two boundaries in 26 deliveries. He was caught plumb in front of the wickets to medium pacer Gaurav Yadav in the 11th over of the first innings.
The current domestic season is vital for Rahane to make a comeback to the national squad after being dropped on the backdrop of a string of poor scores.
Interestingly, Rahane had scored a brilliant double ton – 207 in the first innings of the quarter-final match against North East Zone, but couldn’t replicate his performance in the second match.
West Zone qualified for the semi-finals on the basis of the first innings lead in the match against North East Zone.
Rahane, before the start of the domestic zonal tournament, had said that he is not looking at the future or India comeback, but is looking to start from zero again and focus on his present.
Even as Rahane got out cheaply, Prithvi Shaw (60) and Rahul Tripathi (47) made useful contributions as the West Zone managed a score of 148/6 after 48 overs.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
This was Yash Dhull’s fourth 100+ score in First Class cricket, after hitting two centuries and a double ton in the latest Ranji Trophy season.
Prithvi Shaw hammered an unbeaten 61 off 66 balls and put on a century stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal as West Zone raced to 116 for no loss on a rain-hit opening day of their Duleep Trophy
While West obtained a massive 367-run lead over North East Zone at the M A Chidambaram Stadium and opted for batting practice on the fourth and final day on Sunday, North rode on a superb ton by debutant Yash Dhull (193) to overhaul East Zone's total