Duleep Trophy: ‘I'm looking forward to start from zero again’, says Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the domestic season

Indian middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane said that he is looking to have a new beginning and not looking at his past performances and prospects of playing again for India.

Rahane last played a high-profile competitive match in the Indian Premier League 2022 but had to leave midway after sustaining a hamstring injury. He also had to miss the knockout stages for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

However, Rahane has recovered from the injury and is ready to make a comeback to the field.

“The recovery has been good. I was in NCA for a couple of months. The NCA staff and BCCI looked after me really well. I’m completely fit, and this is my first game after injury,” Rahane said ahead of the Duleep Trophy starter on 8 September, wherein he will lead the West Zone.

Rahane said that he will start from zero and not think of his future or past.

“It [the domestic season] is really important. I’m looking forward to start from zero again. For me, I don’t want to think about my past or future; it’s about being in the moment, and that’s why I said I want to start from zero again. You always get goosebumps when you go on the field, and I always like that feeling.

“When you get that goosebumps, you get the motivation – whichever game you’re playing, whether it is a domestic game or international game. That feeling should be there. That feeling is still there, and I’m really excited about this season, starting with Duleep Trophy [sic].”

Excitement Levels 🆙 as the Domestic season commences! 👏 👏 Just One Sleep Away From #DuleepTrophy! ⌛️

Rahane was dismissed for a duck in the last Ranji Trophy match he played for Mumbai. He appreciated the support he received from NCA staff during his rehabilitation.

“We will see what happens in the future, but I believe it’s important to be in the moment and focus on what’s in hand right now rather than focus on your future,” Rahane added. “It took me two months to get fit. I had to follow a strict diet and routine for these two months, but it was really good, and the staff were really positive. I’m out of that now. [I] just want to be fit throughout the season, and keep scoring runs,” he further said.

Rahane has not had significant training sessions after his recovery and was only training indoors in Mumbai.

“This [at Chepauk] was just my second session outdoors. I was just batting indoors in Mumbai, so I’m not thinking too far ahead or thinking too much about my batting. I [have] got the experience, but it is important to be in the moment and respect the opponents and respect the conditions wherever we are playing, and then take it from there,” Rahane concluded.

