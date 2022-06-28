India vs Ireland: Weather forecast for second T20I

India will be aiming for a series sweep when they take on Ireland in the second and final T20I of the series on Tuesday. The Hardik Pandya-led side currently lead the series 1-0 after securing a seven-wicket win in the first match of the series.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda were the stars for India in the comprehensive win on Sunday. Bowling first, India restricted Ireland to 108/4 with Chahal returning figures of 1/11 from three overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Avesh Khan also got a wicket each.

In reply, India completed the chase inside 10 overs with Hooda slamming 47 not out off just 29 balls. Hood had to open the innings as Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered a calf niggle.

Ruturaj is expected to sit out of the second match and it will be interesting to see who India bring in. Ireland will also be looking to give a good account of themselves in the final match of the series.

Weather report

The first T20I was reduced to 12 overs per side due to rain and it is once again expected to play a part during the second match. There are 98 percent chances of precipitation during the daytime at Malahide, Dublin (the venue for the match) and the temperature will swing between 18 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

