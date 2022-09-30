One of the best cricketers going around, Australia cricketer Ellyse Perry recently stated her views on the Deepti Sharma run-out incident that has been the biggest talking point in the cricketing world over the past week. In the Sunday game at Lord’s, Deepti ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end for backing up too much as India registered a 3-0 ODI series sweep over England. Dean’s was the last wicket to fall as England fell 16 runs short of the 170-run target.

Speaking on the whole incident, star all-rounder Perry expressed her dislike for the mode of dismissal, though added that if it had to be done, it should be done against England.

“I think the overall gist is no good, don’t do it, but if you’re going to do it, do it to England,” Perry said on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

While the mode of dismissal is perfectly legal according to the cricketing laws, the incident led to a major controversy with many players questioning Deepti and India’s tactics and saying that the act went against the ‘spirit of cricket’.

Explained: Why Deepti Sharma’s legal run-out has attracted controversy

Mankad is in the rules,but I hope it’s not a go too tactic .. You surely don’t train all your lives to win a game using that tactic .. and I know Batters should train to stay behind the line but it stinks seeing a game won like that .. Yesterday was a bloody good game too #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 25, 2022

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

Deepti also found support from the Indian cricket fraternity.

In fact that’s a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for “ presence of mind” under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC ? https://t.co/9PqqetnnGw — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2022

The India all-rounder later claimed that she had warned Dean for regularly backing up too far before running her out.

“It was a part of our plan because she was regularly (backing up). We had already warned her and we just followed the rules,” Deepti said.

“Every team wants to win and we wanted to give her (Jhulan Goswami) a good farewell by winning. Whatever we could do as a team we did. We informed the umpires but she (Dean) still did it so we can’t do anything,” she added.

Read: Charlotte Dean left crease early 72 times before being run out

England captain Heather Knight, who didn’t play in the series, however, refuted Deepti’s claims and accused her of “lying”.

“…India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings,” she had tweeted.

Perry feels she would take up the matter with the umpires if a batter is leaving the crease early.

“If someone is very obviously leading off before the ball has been bowled, by a long margin, you’d probably say something to the umpire,” Perry said. “You’d probably bring that up before a game if you knew someone notoriously did that but, no, besides that, I don’t think we’ve ever had a conversation about just chucking the mankad in.”

Perry also added that the incident was quite against Deepti’s nature.

“It’s layered. I actually spent a good month with Deepti Sharma just recently in the UK at The Hundred, we were both involved with Birmingham Phoenix, and I can honestly tell you she is the sweetest human being on the planet,” Perry said. “So quietly spoken. Butter wouldn’t melt. And then comes out on the field with a bit of whiteline fever, some technical rules … it’s always the quiet ones, isn’t it?”

