Chennai Super Kings spending Rs 16.25 crore on Ben Stokes in IPL 2023 players auction gave birth to the suggestions that the franchise is looking at the English Test captain as a potential replacement for MS Dhoni at CSK. Stokes’ England and CSK teammate Moeen Ali has now shed more light on the possibility of Dhoni being replaced as CSK captain by the Englishman.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Moeen Ali touched upon the topic a day ahead of CSK’s IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The all-rounder admitted that Stokes is a strong candidate to be the next CSK captain but it could take some time for anything like that to happen.

“He’s really enjoying himself,” Moeen said about Stokes. “CSK is the type of franchise where you come here and you do tend to enjoy yourself and really love playing for this franchise. He’s settled in really well. He’s a big part of the team with his experience.”

MI vs CSK: Live streaming and weather report

Moeen also added that currently there’s no leadership group as such at the Chennai franchise.

“There’s no real such leadership group: you have the captain and the coaches, and they talk. If Dhoni wants Ben Stokes’ advice, or a chat with him, it’s a very open environment in that changing room.”

On Stokes’ chances of replacing Dhoni as CSK captain, Moeen said: “I think there’s a chance [that Stokes succeeds Dhoni]; of course there’s a chance, because he’s obviously done really well in Test cricket. But MS is still obviously in charge and he’s going to be captain for a while. We have some other guys as well: Ruturaj is a fantastic player with a good head on his shoulders, so it depends on what the franchise wants.”

Read: CSK vs MI is like Man Utd vs Liverpool, says Ali

Dhoni, 41, has won four IPL titles with CSK, but there are speculations that he may retire at the end of the 2023 season.

CSK handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja last season but after a poor run of results, Dhoni was made the skipper again as they finished ninth in the 10-team table.

Currently, CSK are in the bottom half of the IPL 2023 points table, having lost one match and won one.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.