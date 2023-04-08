Mumbai: At the Wankhede Stadium today, we will have the biggest of all Indian Premier League (IPL) encounters — Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Also dubbed as the ‘EL Clasico’ of the cash-rich league, the most successful sides of the tournament will face each other for the first time in IPL 2023 season.

But there’s a question mark on the quality of the contest the five-time winners MI and four-time winners CSK will produce. After all, both teams are in the middle of a transition and look under par.

CSK lost to Gujarat Titans in their first game before defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs at home in Chennai. Mumbai have so far played one, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets.

MI vs CSK: Live streaming and weather report

For Chennai, their batting was the weak link against Gujarat. The only player to impress was Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored 92. He was in good form again, vs LSG, but also found support from other batters, mainly Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu, as CSK scored 217. But their bowling still comes across as undercooked after the first two games. Against LSG, they gave away 205 runs including 13 wides and 3 no balls.

With Dwayne Bravo retired, the bowling setup wears an inexperienced look and South African pacer Sisanda Magala who is now available for selection is a welcome addition. Death-bowling expert Magala getting into playing XI could see Mitchell Santner going out as Mumbai track supports pacers. The Kiwi spinner has done well so far though.

Wankhede also offers a good batting pitch and CSK batters should look to make the most of the conditions as the game is expected to be a high-scoring affair.

With Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green and Tim David in their lineup, MI are also expected to do well with the bat but for them as well, it’s the bowling that is the biggest worry. Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson are out of IPL 2023 with injuries and a lot will depend on how well Jofra Archer does on Saturday.

Archer was smashed for 33 runs in four overs for no wicket in the RCB game.

MI vs CSK probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Sisanda Magala, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

MI vs CSK head-to-head: Out of 36 matches between the two sides, Mumbai Indians have won 21 while Chennai SUper Kings have won 15.

