MI vs CSK Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch IPL match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to host MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the first time in the 16th edition of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 at their home ground on Saturday. The match has been scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While CSK, after beating Lucknow Super Giants in their last match, are looking forward to continuing their winning run in the league, Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be aiming to register its first win after facing back-to-back defeats. Ahead of IPL’s match 12 in Mumbai, take a look at MI and CSK’s head-to-head records and weather predictions for the day.

MI vs CSK: Head-to-head records

While MI and CSK are yet to play their first match against each other this season, their previous head-to-head record has both teams facing each other in 34 matches till last season. Out of these 34 matches, while Chennai won 14 games, MI came out victorious on 20 occasions.

MI vs CSK weather prediction

As the match is scheduled to take place in the evening, the average temperature is expected to be around 33 degree Celsius during the day and it will likely drop later. The sky will remain clear with scattered clouds. The wind speed is expected to hover around 9 km/h.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming

MI vs CSK match date

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take place on 8 April, Saturday.

MI vs CSK match location

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI vs CSK match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch MI vs CSK on TV?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

MI vs CSK live streaming

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

MI vs CSK full squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nihal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan/Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (w/c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane.

