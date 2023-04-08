Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches are some of the most thrilling contests of the IPL with the rivalry between both teams called the ‘El Clasico’ of the league. While the MI with five IPL trophies to its account is at the top, the CSK are also very close with four titles.

Ahead of their first clash in the IPL 2023, CSK’s English bowler Moeen Ali has likened the contest between the two IPL heavyweights to a Manchester United and Liverpool game, two popular football clubs in England that share a long-fought rivalry.

Speaking at the pre-match conference during CSK’s training session on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium, Moeen said, “This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises, and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket,”

“In football’s point of view, it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games.”

MI vs CSK: Live streaming and weather report

Of late, however, the winds have not been blowing favourable for both teams. After losing their key players in the 2022 mega auctions, they have been struggling to keep up with their reputation in the league.

Last season CSK finished at the ninth spot while MI were at the bottom of the points table. This season, Mumbai have played one match so far, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets. CSK lost their first match to Gujarat Titans by five wickets but bounced back to win against Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs.

Talking about the head-to-head record between CSK and MI, MS Dhoni’s side had won 15 out of 36 matches while the Rohit Sharma-led unit has won 21 matches.

