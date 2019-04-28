Auto Refresh
DC vs RCB, Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals qualify for playoffs first time after 2012
Date: Sunday, 28 April, 2019 19:48 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 46 Match Result Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Delhi Capitals VS Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/7 ( Marcus Stoinis 32 , Umesh Yadav 0)
DC beat RCB by 16 runs!
RCB needed a massive over but they could only manage only nine off it! DC qualify for the playoffs as they register their eight win. Second team after CSK to reach playoffs.
OUT! Washington Sundar c Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 1(2)
19.2: Sundar had not option and went for a straight shot but the chip had no power behind it as Iyer took the catch at long-on
WICKET! PANT TAKES A STUNNER!
Gurkeerat Singh c Pant b Ishant 27(19)
Slog shot attempted by Gurkeerat but the top edge off bottom of bat went at lighting pace to Pant who managed to take the catch
OUT! DUBE DEPARTS!
Shivam Dube c Dhawan b Mishra 24(16)
Thigh-five from Dhawan as he takes the catch in covers. Dube went for a slog and failed to read the googly. Leading edge and catch for Dhawan.
OUT! Klaasen c Pant b Mishra 3(3)
Klaasen made a mess of the scoop shot! The scoop went on to hit his helmet and to the left of the keeper as Pant did well to cover the distance and take a diving catch.
OUT! ABD DEPARTS!
de Villiers c Axar b Rutherford 17(19)
A typical ABD pull to deep mid-wicket off Rutherford but Axar did very well to time his jump to perfection just ahead of the fence to take the catch. Lost his composure a bit after landing but managed to avoid touching the rope.
WICKET! KOHLI GONE!
Kohli c Rutherford b Axar 23(17)
Kohli can't believe this! He pulled the short ball from Axar straight into the hands of Rutherford at mid-wicket. A thigh-five from Rutherford to celebrate the wicket.
WICKET! RABADA STRIKES!
Parthiv Patel c Axar b Rabada 39(20)
The opening partnership is finally broken but PP has done his job. It was on off and Patel wanted to make use of the width but played the shot straight into the hands of point fielder. Axar did well to take the low catch.
OUT! Saini has the last laugh. Ingram's short burst comes to an end. It is the slower ball from Saini, he perhaps Ingram shaping up for the scoop, drags the length back and Ingram isn't able to adjust well, simple catch for Sundar at short fine.
Ingram c Washington Sundar b Navdeep Saini 11(7)
OUT! Shreyas Iyer has thrown it away. He had done all the hardwork and looking for a big one he has found his opposite number at deep midwicket. Was just short of Good length and Iyer doesn't get it perfectly from the sweet spot. Easy catch for Kohli
Shreyas Iyer c Kohli b Washington Sundar 52(37)
OUT! Chahal turns one into Pant, who was looking to work the ball away through mid wicket but misses it. He is stuck in his crease and is rapped just under the knee roll. Three reds. It is an unsuccessful review from Pant, DC lose their third.
Pant lbw b Chahal 7(7)
FIFTY! Oh this is simply superb batting. Identical to previous one, perhaps doesn't get the same distance this time around but still the same result. Makes great use of his feet to play that stroke. He brings up his half-century with that wonderful shot.
OUT! Chahal has his man. The quiet overs did built the pressure and Dhawan perishes. Dhawan went for the sweep, but gets a top-edge to short fine leg.
Dhawan c Washington Sundar b Chahal 50(37)
FIFTY! Dhawan brings up his half-century off 36 balls. It has been fantastic innings of aggressive batting. Was attempting the sweep behind square on the leg side, gets an inside edge onto his pad that rolls on the offside for a single
OUT! Edged and taken? Yes it has been safely held by Parthiv Patel. There is little doubt if the catch was grabbed cleanly or not and umpires referred it upstairs, but pretty straightforwad decision in the end. Cross seamed delivery from Yadav and Shaw trying to cut the ball gets a healthy edge. Goes at awkward height for Patel, he isn't sure to go reverse cup or point the fingers downwards. He has his body behind and with some assitance from the chest and throat he able to cling on. He is some discomfort but RCB have a breakthrough.
c Parthiv Patel b U Yadav 18(10)
RCB playing 11 today
RCB XI: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
DC vs RCB toss result today
Toss: Delhi Capitals win toss and skipper Shreyas Iyer elects to bat
DC put in a great clinical performance tonight and have taken themselves to the playoffs. First time after 2012. Credit goes to the young side but also to Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly. We sign off from this game now. There's another match tonight. KKR take on MI and you can follow the match here. Bye!
Royal Challengers Bangalore become the third team to lose 100 T20s after Middlesex and Derbyshire.
Virat Kohli: It was an important toss but despite losing it we bowled well. Showed character but the game got away, 185 on that pitch with three spinners in their ranks was going to be tough. We were thinking 160-165, we had a chance. In crunch moments, Delhi played better than us. With the bat, we started very well. Parthiv was outstanding, I got off to a start but me and AB getting out to balls you don't get out to changed it. We can only focus on having fun, that's what we decided to do and has helped us win four out of the last six games. We don't want to take too much pressure. The fun factor should never go away, we still got two games and we'll work hard. We'll go out there, expressive cricket and be positive. When we're done with the two games, we'll sit down and see where this tournament goes.
Delhi qualifying for the playoffs in IPL:
2008
2009
2012
2019*
Chasing 188 for a win was always going to be very tough on this pitch. DC understood the pitch and its characteristics very well and bowled accordingly. The spinners set it up while Rabada and Ishant Sharma did a wonderful job under pressure. RCB have much to rue
After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/7 ( Marcus Stoinis 32 , Umesh Yadav 0)
DC beat RCB by 16 runs!
RCB needed a massive over but they could only manage only nine off it! DC qualify for the playoffs as they register their eight win. Second team after CSK to reach playoffs.
19.5: Dot ball. Stoinis moved across but the ball was away from him. 18 needed
19.4: SIX! Stoinis slams the short ball over square leg. 18 needed
19.3: Dot ball. Very well bowled from Rabada
OUT! Washington Sundar c Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 1(2)
19.2: Sundar had not option and went for a straight shot but the chip had no power behind it as Iyer took the catch at long-on
19.1: Stoinis plays it to mid-wicket for one. 24 needed
19.1: Wide. Slower delivery from Rabada but goes down leg
After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 162/6 ( Marcus Stoinis 24 , Washington Sundar 1)
Excellent over from ishant. Just four off it. 28 needed in last over. Gurkeerat departs as the edge off bottom of his bat is taken excellently by Pant.
WICKET! PANT TAKES A STUNNER!
Gurkeerat Singh c Pant b Ishant 27(19)
Slog shot attempted by Gurkeerat but the top edge off bottom of bat went at lighting pace to Pant who managed to take the catch
After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 158/5 ( Gurkeerat Singh Mann 26 , Marcus Stoinis 22)
Four singles and then a double. Dot ball to end the over from Rabada. Fantastic over in death. 30 needed in last two overs.
After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 152/5 ( Gurkeerat Singh Mann 24 , Marcus Stoinis 18)
Productive over. 16 off it and 36 more needed. Gurkeerat rolled his wrists on the short ball to get a four on first ball. Slapped another short ball over mid-wicket for six. Went for another pull but the top-edge flew over slips for another four.
FOUR! Another back of the length delivery as Gurkeerat tried to pull again but the top-edge flew over slip cordon
SIX! This one was slapped! A bit short by Ishant and that was smoked over mid-wicket by Gurkeerat. Great shot
FOUR! Slower one from Ishant at good length and Gurkeerat just rolled his wrists on that one to breach the backward square leg boundary
After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 136/5 ( Gurkeerat Singh Mann 10 , Marcus Stoinis 17)
16 overs up! 52 more needed by RCB! Stoinis got a six in the over as he clobbered the full ball from Lamichanne down the park. 10 off the over. Time for strategic break.
DC's economy rate of 9.1 in this IPL in the death overs (16-20) is the second best among all the teams so far.
SIX! Powerful hit! Lamichhane bowled in his slot and Stoinis was not going to miss this. Smoked it down the ground
After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/5 ( Gurkeerat Singh Mann 8 , Marcus Stoinis 9)
Wide on first ball from Mishra. Double on next ball but a direct throw at striker's end could have sent Gurkeerat back. Four for Stoinis as he slams one straight down the ground. 11 off the over. 62 in 30 needed.
FOUR! Leg spin delivery from Mishra is tonked over his head by Stoinis for a boundary
After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 116/5 ( Gurkeerat Singh Mann 5 , Marcus Stoinis 2)
Stoinis has made his way to the middle. Two dot balls followed by four singles from Axar. 73 needed.
After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 111/5 ( Gurkeerat Singh Mann 3 , )
An over where RCB's resistance probably came to an end! Mishra takes two and RCB are in deep trouble. They still need 77 in 7 overs. Klaasen got out by messing up his scoop shot as it hit his helmet and Pant took a great diving catch. Dube went for a slog and failed to read the googly as Dhawan took the leading edge at cover.
OUT! DUBE DEPARTS!
Shivam Dube c Dhawan b Mishra 24(16)
Thigh-five from Dhawan as he takes the catch in covers. Dube went for a slog and failed to read the googly. Leading edge and catch for Dhawan.
ABD was struggling on the slow pitch. It was really a matter of time before he slipped. He was struggling against the spinners and hence his eyes lit up when he saw a short-pitched delivery from the medium pacer Rutherford. But the ball didn't really arrive and in his eagerness to capitalise on the short ball haste he failed to middle it. Brilliantly caught at the deep midwicket fence by the tall Axar Patel. RCB still in the fight but need better effort than Klassen's clumsy effort.
OUT! Klaasen c Pant b Mishra 3(3)
Klaasen made a mess of the scoop shot! The scoop went on to hit his helmet and to the left of the keeper as Pant did well to cover the distance and take a diving catch.
After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 107/3 ( Shivam Dubey 23 , Heinrich Klaasen 3)
DC in the driving seat as ABD falls! ABD rocked back to pull the short ball from Rutherford to cow corner but Axar timed his jump to perfection to pluck it out of thin air and did well to avoid touching the rope. 81 more needed.
Axar and Rutherford's pair has worked so wonderfully for DC today. First with the bat and now in the field.
OUT! ABD DEPARTS!
de Villiers c Axar b Rutherford 17(19)
A typical ABD pull to deep mid-wicket off Rutherford but Axar did very well to time his jump to perfection just ahead of the fence to take the catch. Lost his composure a bit after landing but managed to avoid touching the rope.
After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 101/2 ( AB de Villiers 16 , Shivam Dubey 21)
We are getting to see the best of Dube today! Five singles followed by a short one from Lamichhane as Dube pulls the hip-height ball over cow corner for a six. 87 needed.
AB de Villiers has scored 30-plus runs in seven out of 10 innings against Delhi in IPL.
SIX! It was on leg, at hip-height for Dube as he pulled it over the cow corner off leggie Lamichhane
After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 90/2 ( AB de Villiers 13 , Shivam Dubey 13)
Dube goes for a slog sweep as Axar bowls it on off and full. Didn't time it well but had put enough in it to get a six over long-on. Eight off the over.
SIX! Axar misses his mark and goes wide of off an full as Dube slog sweeps the ball over long on for a maximum
After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 82/2 ( AB de Villiers 12 , Shivam Dubey 6)
A lovely googly from Mishra to outfox Dube as the leading edge went high to wide of long-on but Tewatia made a mess of it and dropped it. ABD got a six on the last ball as he swiveled to deposit the short ball on leg into stands beyond backward square leg. 11 off it. 106 needed in nine overs.
SIX! Poor bowling! Short and on leg as ABD swung like a dancer to slam that over backward square leg
DROPPED! Dube's leading edge went really high after he was outfoxed by a googly but Tewatia put the catch down at mid-wicket
After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 71/2 ( AB de Villiers 5 , Shivam Dubey 2)
DC get the big fish! Kohli out for 23. His pull shot off Axar went straight to the fielder at mid-wicket leaving him surprised. Fielder Rutherford celebrated the wicket with a thigh-five. Four off the over.
This was the first time in last seven IPL innings against DC that Kohli didn't score 30-plus runs.
What a terrific boost to DC's chances. Kohli was the kingpin for RCB, especially on a pitch like this. He was the one they depended on for muscle and clean hitting against the spinners. But his dismissal to Axar Patel's short, poor delivery has put the Delhi team in conrol. Interesting Shivam Dube has been sent number four. He has the reputation of being a big hitter. Big opportunity for the youngster
WICKET! KOHLI GONE!
Kohli c Rutherford b Axar 23(17)
Kohli can't believe this! He pulled the short ball from Axar straight into the hands of Rutherford at mid-wicket. A thigh-five from Rutherford to celebrate the wicket.
After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 67/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 23 , AB de Villiers 3)
A quiet over following the fall of wicket! Just three singles off Amit Mishra's first over. 121 more needed.
Parthiv's 39 in 20 balls has given the RCB innings just the impetus it needed in the powerplay overs. They are ahead of the DC run rate at this stage. DC were really running ragged but could come back into their own as the spinners step up. A powerplay score of 64 for 1 will come in handy in the chase of 188. All eyes though will be on DC spinners and their ability to handle pressure.
6-overs comparison:
After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 64/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , AB de Villiers 1)
PP did very well to drive the slower ball from Rabada through deep extra-cover for a four but got out next ball as he went for a cut. Failed to keep it down as Axar took the catch at backward point. ABD joins Kohli. Powerplay over. 124 more needed.
WICKET! RABADA STRIKES!
Parthiv Patel c Axar b Rabada 39(20)
The opening partnership is finally broken but PP has done his job. It was on off and Patel wanted to make use of the width but played the shot straight into the hands of point fielder. Axar did well to take the low catch.
IPL 12 Match 46 DC vs RCB at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi: DC beat RCB by 16 runs!
RCB needed a massive over but they could only manage only nine off it! DC qualify for the playoffs as they register their eight win. Second team after CSK to reach playoffs.
IPL 2019, DC vs RCB Today’s Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to bolster their chance to make it Playoffs with victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. With seven wins from 11 matches, Delhi are third on the table, but the challenge to beat Virat Kohli-led side will be tough this time around as Bangalore have won four of their last five matches.
File image of Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
Delhi have been served well by their talismanic youngster Rishabh Pant and once again, the onus will be on the wicketkeeper and batsman to get the job done. In their last match against Rajasthan Royals, Pant played a superb knock, smashing 78 off just 36 balls and helping his team to chase down 192. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are also in good form with the bat while South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, the highest wicket-taker in this season, will look to make impact with ball.
Royal Challengers Bangalore finally found some form, but there are still far away from clinching a Playoff spot. They played 11 matches and won only four and currently occupy the last spot on the table. But they have momentum on their side and Kohli will look to make most out of it.
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads:
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Team Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee
Updated Date:
Apr 28, 2019
